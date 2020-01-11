Man Utd 4-0 Norwich



















FREE TO SEE: Marcus Rashford scores twice as Man Utd thrash Norwich

Marcus Rashford scored twice when Manchester United returned to the path of victory with a throbbing 4-0 victory over Norwich in Old Trafford.

In his 200th appearance for United, Rashford put home a sublime crossing of Juan Mata to put the hosts ahead (27), before doubling his account and that of the hosts just after the break with a penalty (52) .

United put the game to bed two minutes later through Anthony Martial's header from another Mata crossing (54), while Mason Greenwood put the icing on the cake with a thin low end from outside the area, just five minutes after to arrive (76).

The next step is for United to gain some consistency, but this was a movement in the right direction; they are up to fifth place, five points from fourth place, while Norwich remains at the bottom, seven away from security.

Anthony Martial celebrates the third goal

How United dominated sorry Norwich

United dominated from the beginning, but found a yellow wall in its path, which means a piece of brilliance was needed. That came in the form of Mata's ball for Rashford, curled beautifully on the far post from the right, allowing the man from England to return home from a short distance with his left foot.

Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (7), Lindelof (7), Maguire (7), Wiliams (7), Matic (6), Fred (6), Pereira (7), Mata (9), Rashford ( 9), martial (8) Subs: James (6), Greenwood (7), Gomes (NA) Norwich Krul (4), Aarons (4), Hanley (5), Zimmermann (5), Byram (4), McLean (5), Tettey (5), Vrancic (4), Buendia (6), Cantwell (5), Idah (4) Subs: Hernández (5), Amadou (5), Lewis (NA) Party man: Marcus Rashford

The hosts continued to press for a second and dominated the next 15 minutes, with Norwich failing to register a shot, or indeed a center in the area, until the last minute of the half.

United had to thank David de Gea for keeping them at the forefront on that occasion, saving brilliantly to his left to deny Todd Cantwell 15 yards during a rare Norwich break.

Rashford scored two in his 200th appearance at United

But United turned it on again immediately after the break with two goals in three minutes. First, after Tim Krul dragged Brandon Williams into the area, Rashford put the penalty at home, since the goalkeeper couldn't get enough despite guessing correctly.

Then, from another Mata cross from the right, Martial got up well to throw a header in the lower left corner from 10 yards.

Moments later, Williams missed a babysitter in the far center post of Andreas Pereira, but it was soon 4-0 when Greenwood got confidently from 20 yards through a crowd, just minutes after being replaced, for his ninth goal In all competitions.

Concerns about Harry Maguire's injury problem were out of place; It started, replacing Phil Jones. That was one of four changes when James, Lingard and Greenwood left for Matic, Mata and Martial. Norwich made a change from the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on New Year's Day, as the injured Pukki was replaced by Irishman Adam Idah, who made his first opening in the Premier League by scoring a hat-trick against Preston in the FA Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted a result and a reaction, and he got both at Old Trafford, as United seeks to form a consistent race to pressure Chelsea and the rest of the first four.

Opta statistics

Manchester United have scored more than 4 goals in consecutive local league matches for the first time since September 2017.

Manchester United have kept two clean sheets in their last three Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 30 in the competition.

Marcus Rashford has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, only Raheem Sterling (20) has more among the Premier League players.

Anthony Martial has been involved in 14 goals in 22 games in all competitions for Man Utd this season (11 goals, 3 assists), as many as he was in 38 appearances last period (12 goals, 2 assists).

Whats Next?

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live

United now welcomes Wolves in the repeat of the third round of the FA Cup on Wednesday at 7.45 p.m., before going to Liverpool on Super Sunday, live at Sky Sports Premier League at 4.30 p.m. Norwich receives Bournemouth at 3pm on Saturday in the Premier League.