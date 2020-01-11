Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist's murder | Malta News

Robert Abela will become Malta's new prime minister on Sunday after incumbent Joseph Muscat fell for the murder of an investigative journalist.

Abela, who is considered to represent continuity, was elected leader of the Labor Party, which means that he automatically takes the role of prime minister.

In the pre-election period, Abela did not criticize Muscat, who announced in December that he would resign after widespread anger over his perceived efforts to protect friends and allies from an investigation into the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017

Muscat, 45, had to resign later Sunday.

Before the election results, activist groups question whether their successor would cause a real change in the Mediterranean country, which they say was taken by "criminals."

Nicknamed the "WikiLeaks of a woman," Caruana Galizia exposed corruption at the highest levels. She was killed by a car bomb on October 16, 2017 in an attack that was world news.

Less than an hour before his death, he wrote in his blog: "There are thieves everywhere. The situation is desperate."

Some 17,500 Labor voters were expected to vote for the first midterm prime minister in the history of the party.

Two candidates competed to assume the position of Labor leader and Prime Minister: Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne, a 56-year-old surgeon and 42-year-old lawyer Abela.

Fearne had the backing of most cabinet members, but Abela had been closing the gap in the polls in the last week of the campaign, the Times of Malta said.

& # 39; We need a change & # 39;

Neither of them referred to the murder of Galizia in the pre-election period. Both have insisted that they represent continuity, highlighting their determination to keep the economy on its stellar trajectory.

"We have the reputation (in Malta) of being pirates. The reason is that a group of criminals has taken over our government," Manuel Delia, a member of the Repubblika activist group, told AFP.

"We need a change,quot;.

Martina Darmanin, a 24-year-old academic, said the journalist's murder had been "a shock,quot; and that she had participated in the periodic demonstrations denouncing "the mafia in power."

"As a member of the EU, we want and deserve better than this: good governance, rule of law," he said, adding that he was "tired of knowing that I am from a country of tax haven."

Repubblika plans to deliver a manifesto to the new prime minister calling for a clean-up of politics and the economy, as well as a renewal of the constitution to ensure a true separation of powers.

In an emotional farewell speech on Friday, Muscat said he regretted the murder, the investigation in which he has been accused of impeding.

"I paid the highest price for this case to be resolved under my supervision," he said.

The opposition Nationalist Party strongly criticized Muscat's "surrealist,quot; speech, noting that it was Caruana Galiza who paid that price.

& # 39; An indelible stain & # 39;

The fall of Muscat's power followed the daily protests led by supporters of the Caruana Galizia family, who accuse him, among other things, of protecting his chief of staff and childhood friend Keith Schembri, who has been implicated in the murder.

The journalist's family had asked Muscat to resign immediately, but the support of his party and his own popularity, linked to the burgeoning economy of Malta, gave him time until the party's elections.

Three men are being tried for allegedly detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia, while a fourth powerful businessman, Jorgen Fenech, was charged as an accomplice after being arrested while trying to leave the country on his yacht.

Fenech's arrest in November prompted the resignation of tourism minister Konrad Mizzi, who previously served as energy minister, and Schembri.

The murder and investigation, Malta Today wrote on Saturday, "threw an indelible stain on Muscat and his administration."