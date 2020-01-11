Makeup Guru Jeffree Star's boyfriend, Nathan, left him for a woman!

Jefree Star is one of the most famous YouTube makeup gurus in the world. The makeup that Guru has been dating grass entrepreneur Nathan Schwandt for the past 5 years.

Well, MTO News learned that Nathan had broken up with Jeffree, left him for a WOMAN!

Jeffree Star's boyfriend, Nathan, has left him for a woman. According to a person close to Jeffree, the two separated about a month ago, and Nathan, or Nate as his friends know him, is now dating a beautiful woman with green eyes.

Nate reportedly moved from Jeffree's house and lives with his new wife, in Malibu.

This is where it gets really messy. Jeffree and Nate were together for years and were business partners. So Nate has his name in ALL Jeffree's businesses.

This division is going to be VERRRRRRRY MESSY!

And Jeffree is not taking well to be abandoned by a woman. Check out some of his most recent social media posts:

And Jeffree's business is also suffering. He recently retired from the Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass tour "due to unforeseen personal reasons."

"We regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen personal reasons, Jeffree Star cannot travel to Europe to participate in the next Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass tour presented by Tatti Lashes," Lash wrote. on your website.