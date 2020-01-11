Home Entertainment Makeup Guru Jeffree Star's boyfriend, Nathan, left him for a woman!

Jefree Star is one of the most famous YouTube makeup gurus in the world. The makeup that Guru has been dating grass entrepreneur Nathan Schwandt for the past 5 years.

Well, MTO News learned that Nathan had broken up with Jeffree, left him for a WOMAN!

Jeffree Star's boyfriend, Nathan, has left him for a woman. According to a person close to Jeffree, the two separated about a month ago, and Nathan, or Nate as his friends know him, is now dating a beautiful woman with green eyes.

Nate reportedly moved from Jeffree's house and lives with his new wife, in Malibu.

