Macron rejects proposal to increase retirement age in France

PARIS – With tens of thousands of anti-government protesters running once more through the streets of Paris and other cities and clouds of tear gas and shattered shop windows that punctuate the urban landscape, the French government made an important concession on Saturday to unions protesting your pension reform plan
He agreed to discard, at least for now, a proposal to increase the retirement age of full benefits from 62 to 64. Unlike the United States, the French government plays a very important role in the retirement plans of people in France, both as a source of funds and as supervisor and guarantor of the pension system.
The high age had angered the moderate unions that the government of President Emmanuel Macron urgently needs from him. Macron has insisted that the French must work harder to strengthen a generous retirement system that is one of the most generous in the world but could be headed for a $ 19 billion deficit.
On Saturday, with a paralyzing transport strike in its sixth week, the Macron government backed down, announcing that it would "withdraw,quot; the new age limit and postpone decisions on financing the system until it receives a report on the money problem. "Between now and the end of April."
But the government did not completely rule out the idea of reintroducing a new retirement age if financing solutions for the pension deficit are not reached.
And it is unlikely that the government concession will end the strike or demonstrations. The most militant unions, and the most represented in the railways and the Paris metro, demand that Macron abandon its entire reform plan.
The demand on the streets on Saturday was precisely for that. The atmosphere was militant, and the most violent protesters clashed once again with the police, even while sowing a trail of damage in eastern Paris. A bank branch was ransacked, bus shelters were broken and caught on fire. The unions said 150,000 protesters were in the streets of Paris on Saturday.
"We have to continue mobilizing, until they take the complete, pure and simple plan," said Eric Coquerel, a representative in Parliament and a prominent voice in the far-left party France Unbowed, to French television on Saturday afternoon, while police sirens sounded in the background
Macron Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced the concession.
The moderate French Democratic Confederation of Labor, or CFDT, which has long been calling for the withdrawal of the new retirement age, welcomed the government's measure on Saturday, which said it had demonstrated "the government's willingness to compromise." .
The far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, described the government's measure as a "dishonest,quot; negotiation tactic.
"You introduce something that is unacceptable and then remove it," he told French media. Like other opposition figures, Le Pen has been demanding that the government withdraw its entire plan. "Nothing justifies this reform," he said.
Macron has insisted that his retirement plan represents a fair and rational response to the new world of work, where careers are interrupted and French citizens no longer stay in the same job for life.
The plan would replace the current system of 42 different pension schemes, most adapted to individual professions, with a single point-based system that will be the same for everyone. Workers would accumulate points and then charge them at the end. Bus drivers in Toulouse would get the same retirement benefits as those in Paris, not now the case, since the Paris system has some of the most generous benefits in the country.
Now, public and private sector workers get pension benefits based on the salaries of their best years of work. That system would end.
However, the French are uncomfortable with Mr. Macron's proposals. While surveys show that they support some form of universal pension plan, they are also deeply attached to a system that has reached the lowest old-age poverty rates in the world.
Faced with weeks of strikes and mass demonstrations that have devastated the economy, the Macron government has been forced to forge a series of concessions to individual professions in recent days: the police, the Paris Opera dancers, nurses and Air hostesses. , pilots: retreating precisely to the same type of retirement structure as their reform sought to end.
On Saturday, crowds of strikers, trade unionists and unconditional protesters began meeting early, with the extensive National Square in eastern Paris crowded in the afternoon. The revolutionary hymns of Latin America rang through the speakers, as did the rap mocking Mr. Macron.
Philippe Martínez, leader of the General Confederation of Hard Line Workers, or CGT, who is asking that all the reform be eliminated, said in a brief interview before the start of the march that "the government has backed the wall." some time. But he stubbornly refuses to listen to the opinions of most French people. "
Later, Mr. Martínez, at the head of the march, told reporters that the issue of the new age limit "is a false clue." The solution to the problem of pension financing was simple, he insisted: increase wages.