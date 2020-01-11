Macron rejects proposal to increase retirement age in France

PARIS – With tens of thousands of anti-government protesters running once more through the streets of Paris and other cities and clouds of tear gas and shattered shop windows that punctuate the urban landscape, the French government made an important concession on Saturday to unions protesting your pension reform plan

He agreed to discard, at least for now, a proposal to increase the retirement age of full benefits from 62 to 64. Unlike the United States, the French government plays a very important role in the retirement plans of people in France, both as a source of funds and as supervisor and guarantor of the pension system.

The high age had angered the moderate unions that the government of President Emmanuel Macron urgently needs from him. Macron has insisted that the French must work harder to strengthen a generous retirement system that is one of the most generous in the world but could be headed for a $ 19 billion deficit.

On Saturday, with a paralyzing transport strike in its sixth week, the Macron government backed down, announcing that it would "withdraw,quot; the new age limit and postpone decisions on financing the system until it receives a report on the money problem. "Between now and the end of April."