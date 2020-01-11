Luka Doncic rips his Dallas Mavericks shirt in frustration against LA Lakers | NBA News

Luka Doncic is promoted as one of the best young players in the history of the NBA, but his emotion will sometimes overcome him, as shown in the second half of the first half during a loss to the LA Lakers.

After missing two free throws at the end of the second quarter, Doncic returned to the court and tore his Dallas Mavericks shirt in frustration.

He later said: "I played very badly. I felt I didn't know how to play basketball. It wasn't me. I have to improve. A lot."

Kyle Kuzma of the Lakers attributed the tear of Doncic's shirt to the man who defended him. The forward said: "Avery Bradley set the tone for us in Luka. Every game he has played, Avery has irritated him a bit and we have simply fed on that."















2:21



Highlights of the LA Lakers trip to the Dallas Mavericks in week 12 of the NBA



This is the fourth and final showdown between the Lakers and the Mavericks this season, and Dallas has won only one of those contests. Doncic was without his teammate Kristaps Porzingis, and Anthony Davis was not in Los Angeles, but if both teams are in the playoffs, it could be ardent.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.