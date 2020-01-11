Lori Harvey and Future apparently confirm their relationship

New year, new romance!

Last month Lori Harvey Y Future unleashed relationship rumors after they were seen getting comfortable in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. And now, the dynamic duo does it again. But this time, both apparently confirmed that their romance is real.

On Saturday afternoon, the 22-year-old model, who is currently celebrating her next birthday in Jamaica, exhibited her love. Taking Instagram stories, Harvey uploaded a sweet and romantic video clip of her and the 35-year-old rapper showing some PDA.

In the short clip, the two are enjoying an afternoon together. In a moment, the birthday girl approaches Future's head to hers and kisses her on the cheek. Naturally, he smiled after kissing and pursing his lips as well, but faced the camera.

"Life is good," subtitled the video.

In addition, the rapper "Surname,quot; shared the same images in his Instagram Stories.