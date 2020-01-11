Lori Harvey and Future apparently confirm their relationship

New year, new romance!
Last month Lori Harvey Y Future unleashed relationship rumors after they were seen getting comfortable in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. And now, the dynamic duo does it again. But this time, both apparently confirmed that their romance is real.
On Saturday afternoon, the 22-year-old model, who is currently celebrating her next birthday in Jamaica, exhibited her love. Taking Instagram stories, Harvey uploaded a sweet and romantic video clip of her and the 35-year-old rapper showing some PDA.
In the short clip, the two are enjoying an afternoon together. In a moment, the birthday girl approaches Future's head to hers and kisses her on the cheek. Naturally, he smiled after kissing and pursing his lips as well, but faced the camera.
"Life is good," subtitled the video.
In addition, the rapper "Surname,quot; shared the same images in his Instagram Stories.
So far, it seems that the 22-year-old star is having an unforgettable birthday weekend. She has uploaded several clips to Instagram Stories of her quality time with her close friends. From cocktails to sunbathing in tiny bikinis, it's certainly having a good time.
Also, these are not the first vacations that Future and Lori take together. In December, the two flew to Abu Dhabi and flaunted their trip together.
"Perfect. Tap for more details," the 35-year-old rapper wrote blatantly in his Instagram Stories, along with a photo of the model. As if that didn't make people talk, he also uploaded a quick clip of him driving with Lori sitting next to him.
The news of their romance came almost two months after the 22-year-old star and Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs called him quit. The two were dating casually for almost three months, before deciding to go their separate ways.
"He and Lori had a fun adventure, but Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now," a source told E! News of the time. "He is not ready to have a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his children at this time."
It seems that Lori's future looks bright with … well, Future!