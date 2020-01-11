Loni Love upon receiving the end of the violent reaction from Twitter after she says "Black Men Cheat,quot;

Fans of The real He will remember when Loni Love stated that black men had a problem with fidelity and loyalty to their women in relationships. The star claimed that black men did not know "how to have true and faithful relationships."

For that reason, Loni was the target of the violent reaction of social networks. In elaborating his thoughts, Loni stated that once black men have a little money and power, they think they can treat women the way they want. Arguing against his point, some social media users suggested that this was a problem with almost all types of people on earth.

Reportedly, the topic of the conversation at that time was the Kevin Hart hoax scandal in which he was arrested cheating Eniko Hart when she was pregnant. In response to Love's claim, Jeannie Mai claimed that deception existed in all cultures.

In his refutation, Love brought out slavery and argued that because black people in the United States were separated from their families, they still cannot build loyal relationships. As most know, Love is dating a white man, a fact that some people reportedly had problems with the Internet.

In response to some of the social media users, Love said there were many people who were "angry,quot; when another person wanted to build strong relationships where women are cared for and respected.

People will get angry but we must work on building good relationships that honor women … https://t.co/XQ3Ca9Huax – Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 9, 2020

Love is not always the most popular character. Last year in November, Porsha Williams of The true housewives of Atlanta he took his social networks to hit Love, whom he thought was ruining his relationships in The real.

In the daytime talk show, Love joked that Porsha was "trying to get that reality show," in the context of Williams' romance with Dennis McKinley, who has sometimes been plagued with problems. Porsha turned to his social networks to say: "B ****, F you!"

In response to some of the social media users who completed their comments section, Porsha explained that no woman on earth had a perfect man, even Love, who currently has a relationship with James Welsh.



