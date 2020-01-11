Liverpool sets a new benchmark with the best start to the season in the history of European football | Soccer news

Roberto Firmino wins at Tottenham while Liverpool sets new high-flying points with a total of 21 games in a record season





Roberto Firmino celebrates the opening goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Premier League leaders, Liverpool, set a record for the best start of a national campaign in the history of the five major leagues in Europe with Saturday's victory at Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp's relentless Reds are fighting for the Premier League title and Saturday's 1-0 victory on their first visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium raised Liverpool to a staggering 61 points from their first 21 Premier games League this season.

It means that Liverpool's points this season exceed the previous 59-point Premier League record, set by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in 2017/18 before winning the Premier League.

And if that were not enough, the start of Liverpool this season has also exceeded the totals established by Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, Barcelona in La Liga and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga to be the best start of a season of maximum category In the continent.

More points after 21 league games (3 points / victory) Equipment Competition points Bell Liverpool Premier league 61 2019/20 City man Premier league 59 2017/18 Juventus A series 59 2018/19 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 59 2013/14 Barcelona the league 58 2010/11, 2012/13 PSG Flirt 1 57 2015/16

Statistics: the record race of the relentless reds

Liverpool has accumulated 104 points in its last 38 Premier League games (W33 D5 L0); This is a record total of any team in a period of 38 games in the history of the competition, surpassing stretches of 102 points for Man City (which ends in 2018) and Chelsea (2005).

This is Liverpool's best joint scoring race since the beginning of a season in the history of the top English category, with the Reds also scoring in their first 21 games in 1933-34.

Liverpool have passed 38 Premier League games without a loss (W33 D5); Since his last defeat in the league at Man City in January 2019, Tottenham has lost 16 Premier League games in comparison, including three against the Reds.

Liverpool closes for invincibility

Liverpool joined a select group of clubs to have spent an undefeated year in the Premier League with a victory over Sheffield United on January 2.

The victory in the Spurs extended their undefeated career in the top category to 38 games, the equivalent duration of an entire Premier League season, and the Reds are still on track to emulate the best undefeated races in the division.

Unbeaten Premier League races Club Games Year Arsenal 49 2003-2004 Chelsea 40 2004-2005 Liverpool 38 * 2019-2020

Liverpool is only two games away from the unbeaten streak of 40 Chelsea matches, set under José Mourinho between 2004 and 2005, while the general record set by Invincibles of Arsenal between 2003 and 2004 is only 11 games of the leaders.

Liverpool may have reached an unprecedented milestone in this sensational season, but coach Klopp, as he has done throughout the season, has urged his players not to be distracted by talking about records.

"If we thought of some kind of record, we wouldn't have won the amount of games we've won so far. That's it," said Klopp.

"In sports, teams never set a record because they wanted to set a record. It just happened because they were focused on every step we took and that is what we have to do."