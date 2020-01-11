Live updates: Iran admits shooting down a Ukrainian plane

Iran says it accidentally shot down flight 752.
After maintaining for days that there was no evidence that one of its missiles had hit a Boeing 737-800 minutes after it took off from Tehran on Wednesday with 176 people on board, Iran admitted early Saturday that it accidentally shot down the passenger plane. .
The Iranian army blamed human error. In a statement, he said the plane had taken an abrupt and unexpected turn that took him near a sensitive military base.
On a Twitter post, Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohamad Javad Zarif, apologized, but seemed to blame the American "adventurer,quot; for the tragedy, writing: "The human error at the time of the crisis caused by the American adventurer led to the disaster."
President Hassan Rouhani said on twitter that Iran "deeply regrets this disastrous mistake."
Western nations had already concluded that Tehran was to blame.
International pressure had increased over Iran to take responsibility. US officials and allies had said that all intelligence assessments indicated that the ground-to-air missiles fired by Iranian military forces had shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight 752.
The accident happened days after the United States launched a drone attack that killed an Iranian high general, Major General Qassim Suleimani and an Iraqi militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were leaving Baghdad airport.
The murders sparked upheavals throughout the Middle East and prompted requests for revenge in Iran, as well as a vote by the Parliament of Iraq to expel US troops from that country. Iran responded by firing a barrage of ballistic missiles against two US bases in Iraq. But the missiles caused little damage and there were no US or Iraqi victims, President Trump and Iraqi officials said.
A period of national solidarity may have ended.
After months of violent protests in Iran against corruption, bad government and rising fuel prices, the American assassination of General Suleimani, the somber 62-year-old spy master at the head of the country's security machinery, had United to the country against the United States.
But even before Iran accepted responsibility for tearing down the Ukrainian plane, the accident had threatened to end that period of national solidarity while people debated whether the government should be blamed.
The majority of those traveling on the plane were Iranians, including many young people who went to graduate studies in Canada.
"Our lives have no value," said Yalda, a 45-year-old graphic artist in Tehran who asked not to be fully identified, in an interview. "They shot down the plane and not only do not apologize, but they are lying about it."
Farnaz Fassihi, Anton Troianovski and Andrew Kramer contributed the reports.
