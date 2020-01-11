Live updates: Iran admits shooting down a Ukrainian plane

Iran says it accidentally shot down flight 752.

After maintaining for days that there was no evidence that one of its missiles had hit a Boeing 737-800 minutes after it took off from Tehran on Wednesday with 176 people on board, Iran admitted early Saturday that it accidentally shot down the passenger plane. .

The Iranian army blamed human error. In a statement, he said the plane had taken an abrupt and unexpected turn that took him near a sensitive military base.

On a Twitter post, Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohamad Javad Zarif, apologized, but seemed to blame the American "adventurer,quot; for the tragedy, writing: "The human error at the time of the crisis caused by the American adventurer led to the disaster."