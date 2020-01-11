Lil Wayne's impressive fiancee, La’Tecia Thomas, shows weight loss in new sensual photos before her wedding after meeting all her children

It seems that rapper Lil Wayne may be saying goodbye to the bachelor's life in the near future, as many of his fans believe he is committed to the plus size model, La’Tecia Thomas.

It is rumored that the two have been in a relationship for a while and have seen each other in numerous public events, and it was even reported that they celebrated New Year's Eve together with the four children of the artist of "Lollipop,quot; in Miami as a photograph of the alleged couple appeared on social media, showing Weezy and Thomas enjoying the festivities.

So far, neither party has addressed whether the news about the engagement is true. Even so, rumors circulating on the Internet suggest that the famous musician and his supposed lady even began with the planning of the wedding ceremony.

In addition, the model has been seen using a massive diamond ring over the past few months, which can be seen in her latest Instagram posts.

If Wayne and Thomas are really dating, this would be the first relationship the rapper has kept private, since he is generally more open about his private life, since among his ex-girlfriends are Lauren London, Christina Millian, Nivea and Antonia Johnson.

Meanwhile, Weezy has been active with his career, as well as being informed that his next album Funeral It will arrive in stores very soon. The rapper also launched a new success with his appearance for an ESPN commercial recently.

A fan said the following: “Do you really marry Lil Wayne? The media publish everything I do not know what is real or what is not. "

This critic said that the wedding would not happen: “It will never happen. It's still destroying all of Miami, and wherever I go. "

A fan of the iconic rapper said: "I will not argue with that, it really is none of my business or anything I can lose sleep, I just got bored when I commented."

This fan realized that the model was losing weight for the wedding and said: "Wow, someone has been losing weight for (maybe for the wedding🤔)" as long as you are happy but beautiful! I feel I need this dress now.

Time will tell if the rumors are true.



