Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announce ceasefire cease | Libya News

Fighters in eastern Libya, loyal to Commander Khalifa Haftar, announced on Saturday a ceasefire in the western region, which includes the capital, Tripoli, starting at 00:01 am on Sunday (22:01 GMT) conditioned to the acceptance of his rivals, a spokesman said.

The forces loyal to Haftar have been fighting forces aligned with the Government of National Agreement (GNA) recognized internationally since April with the aim of capturing Tripoli.

The LNA on Thursday rejected a call from Turkey and Russia for the belligerent parties to declare a ceasefire amid clashes and air strikes in a conflict that generates growing foreign participation and concern.

However, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said in a video statement on Saturday night that LNA accepted a truce in the west "provided the other party meets the ceasefire."

He warned that "any breach will meet a harsh response."

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomed the truce and urged the belligerent parties to "strictly abide by the ceasefire and make a space for peaceful efforts to address all disputes through dialogue. Libyan-Libyan. "

Turkey supports the Tripoli-based GNA headed by Fayez al-Serraj, while Russian military contractors have deployed alongside the eastern forces.

A senior GNA official said Thursday that he welcomed any credible ceasefire proposal, but had a duty to protect the Libyans from the Haftar offensive.

Any ceasefire will probably be difficult to maintain after a recent escalation in the fighting around Tripoli and the strategic coastal city of Sirte and given the fragmentary and loose nature of Libya's military alliances.

The forces loyal to Haftar said this week that they had taken control of Sirte in a rapid advance preceded by air strikes.

Earlier on Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the Libyan peace talks would be held in Berlin, adding that the warring parties in Libya would have to play an important role in helping to find a solution.