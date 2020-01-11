Leonardo DiCaprio Drops $ 3 million through his charity to help fight forest fires in Australia

After receiving information about forest fires in Australia wreaking havoc on the nation, many celebrities have announced that they were donating significant resources to various firefighting agencies. Reportedly, Leonardo DiCaprio is another star to contribute to the cause, Page Six has learned.

In a publication of Instagram yesterday, Leonardo revealed that its environmental association, Earth Alliance, would help the Australian Wildfire Fund to raise money. Moreover, the Earth Alliance also decreased $ 3 million to help the cause.

In the post title, DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth, revealed all its commitment to help fight forest fires in the nation. You can see the Instagram post below:

See this post on Instagram #Regram #RG @earthalliance: Earth Alliance, created in 2019 by @LeonardoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth, has launched the #AustraliaWildfireFund, a commitment of $ 3 million to help critical firefighting efforts, assist local communities most affected by forest fires, enable the rescue and recovery of wildlife and support the long-term restoration of unique ecosystems with partners @aussieark @bushheritageaus @wireswildliferescue @emersoncollective @global_wildlife_conservation @oxygenseven. Terrestrial join the Alliance in supporting these critical efforts – please see the link in my bio to donate. #AustraliaFires Photos Brad Fleet, Wolter Peeters / The Sydney Morning Herald A publication shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) in January 9, 2020 at 3:52 p.m. PST

So far, forest fires have caused significant damage in Australia, killing about 25 people and animals billion. In fact, environmentalists are concerned that many animals become extinct as the fires raged through their habitats.

Leonardo DiCaprio is not the only celebrity to fall much money to help fight forest fires. Chris Hemsworth, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, and Rosa, have all the money donated to help mitigate the calamity.

According to an Age report, scientists believe that at least one extinct species is gone, and the number of dead animals is at least $ 500 million. Euan Ritchie, associate professor of wildlife ecology at Deakin University, said he and the rest of the University department were very worried.

The environmentalist explained that it was very difficult to estimate how many animals were devastated in the fires, but it is easy to guess billion. Regarding extinct animals, ecologists have noticed a miniature kangaroo, which was in danger, it can be extinguished after the fire pushed through one of the only known habitats.

Earlier last week, Nicole Kidman, who was present at a previous event at the Golden Globes, revealed that he was very "distracted,quot; because of forest fires that ravaged their country of origin. As noted above, Kidman and Keith Urban are among the first celebrities to announce that they were donating money to the volunteer fire fighting services in New South Wales the.



