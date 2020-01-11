Laxmi Agarwal shares a photo with Ranveer Singh of the Chhapaak screening

The Chhapaak team organized a special screening of the film attended by many well-known personalities. Deepika Padukone appeared in a bright blue sari and had her husband Ranveer Singh by her side. Laxmi Agarwal, whose story is inspired by the film, was also present at the screening.

Laxmi Agarwal turned to social networks and shared an adorable photo of the projection in which she was seen posing with Ranveer Singh. Laxmi captioned the image as: "It's a nice picture with you, you're the best @RanveerOfficial Movie dekhane ke baad ke Moment .."

Speaking of Chhapaak, the movie is a fictional version of Laxmi Agarwal's life. The film also stars Vikrant Massey, who plays a character inspired by Laxmi's social activist and real-life partner, Alok Dixit.