Lauren London celebrates Nipsey Hussle whose album ‘Victory Lap’ is platinum certified

Lauren London published on her IG live that Nipsey Hussle's album called "Victory Lap,quot; just got certified platinum. She is proud of her man and always praises Nip on social networks.

Lauren and all the loved ones and fans of Nip continue to cry to the late rapper, but they also celebrate him and his life.

The Shade Room also reveals that "the news comes only one month before the Grammys 2020, where it has been nominated for 3 awards, including, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Rap / Singing Performance."

Everyone continues to celebrate Nipsey's life, and people congratulate his team and his family for this impressive achievement.

Someone commented: "Just angry because I wasn't here to see him,quot; Hussle we Proud ", and another follower said:" That's sad because he had to die for this to happen. "

Another Instagram installer also said that the album ‘was only platinum before he died, let's not be silly 💁🏽‍♀️’

Someone else wrote: ‘Well deserved. I wish I was alive to see him, but he looks from above. "

Another fan posted: "A long-standing classic wish that I could have seen at this time because it was his best work and he was just getting better."

This is what someone else had to say to people who keep saying that the album was only platinum due to Nip's death: "Before someone says that this happened because he is dead." The album was nominated last year for a Grammy when he was alive. "

Not long ago, Samantha Smith, the sister of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, delighted fans with one of the sweetest family images Lauren London presents during her Disneyland vacation.

The photo also shows Nipsey's two sons, Emani and Kross Asghedom, and Lauren's son, Cameron Carter. Samiel Asghedom, who is Nipsey's brother, also appears in the image.

Fans were delighted to see the image and praised Nip's family in the comments.



