Lamar Jackson Combine's performance dances around the 40-yard pitch set for QB's rise in the NFL

Knowing what we know now about Lamar Jackson, with the Ravens quarterback shattering the league in a way that resulted in his dominance of voting for the 2019 Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year award, the career obsession of 40 yards of the Louisville product ahead of the 2018 NFL Combine seems silly.

Thanks in part to a talent scout from the Chargers and others who might have suggested that Jackson change positions while preparing for the NFL, from the quarterback to the open catcher, we will never know how incredible his results in the NFL Combine would have been.

That Jackson was entering the NFL as a quarterback winner of the Heisman Trophy apparently didn't matter. Typical of the decrepit operation that is the NFL exploration process, many were bothered by the fact that Jackson refused to run the 40-yard board in the NFL Combine. I would not participate in any of the exercises related to speed or agility; He would just throw.

The reason, Jackson admitted later, was the fact that at least one team was interested in how he could leave as a professional if he became an open receiver.

"It was a Chargers talent scout who told me about that," Jackson said in a Ravens podcast after he was selected with the No. 32 pick in 2018. "He was the first to talk about that. I'm like, & # 39; What? & # 39; He caught me off guard with that. I even grimaced at first like, & # 39; What? & # 39; I thought I was trying to be funny, but I kept going with that, so He became disproportionate.

"Then that was the first time I heard him, I thought, & # 39; What? & # 39; As if he said: & # 39; Oh, Lamar, are you going out on wide receiver routes? & # 39; I thought: & # 39; No … I don't remember saying it, I don't remember telling you that I would go out the receiver routes & # 39; I am like, & # 39; No, just quarterback & # 39 ;.

"That made me not run 40 and participate in all other things."

Jackson participated in launch exercises on the second to the last day of the 2018 NFL Combine.

"When Jackson let the deep balls fly, he had some problems expected with precision," wrote Vinnie Iyer of SN at that time. "Once he felt comfortable and settled down, he connected with the receivers on the intermediate routes in the middle of the field … Make no mistake, even with his weaknesses, Jackson will leave the board among the 32 best elections in April.

"In a way, by choosing not to run or jump, Jackson added a little more to his mysticism in the Combine. Although it would be disappointing for the agent of Jackson (Jackson himself) to be out of the 10 best elections, it would be better for his Long-term prosperity is not taken by one of those teams. "

As he did in Combine, Jackson, for the same reasons, refused to participate in drills at Louisville Pro Day later that spring.

Fortunately, none of this mattered to the Ravens, who loved Jackson as a quarterback all the time. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta recently told Peter King of NBC Sports that the entire league's doubt about Jackson's prospects as an NFL QB was useful in allowing the passer to fall to the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson, 40-yard run time

While Jackson did not record a 40-yard run time in the 2018 NFL Combine or in Louisville Pro Day before the draft, he was asked about his 40-time while heading to the Baltimore media the day after that the Ravens chose him with the last selection of the first round.

"4.34," said Jackson. "I also ran it with the tip of the grass, so I don't know what I really run."

The Ravens obviously did not mind knowing exactly the 40th time for a quarterback that ran for 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns in three seasons in Louisville.

Lamar Jackson Combine highlights

The most prominent reel that Jackson is creating in the NFL makes its highlights of the NFL Combine 2018 seem useless to review, especially given that he only participated in the launching exercises.

Unfortunately, below is a quick featured reel of Jackson's throwing exercises in the Combine, courtesy of the team that selected him.

Lamar Jackson Combine Results

Although Jackson did not participate in the exercises related to speed, agility or strength: the 40-yard board, the bench press, the vertical jump, the wide jump, the three-cone exercise and the shuttle exercise, it was measured in the 2018 NFL Combine.

Those measurements, then, are the only "results,quot; of Jackson's performance in the Combine. Below is how he measured.