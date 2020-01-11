Lakers cross to victory over Dallas Mavericks | NBA News

A first fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers, during which the visiting team scored 45 points in the Dallas Mavericks arena, was filled with frustration by local favorite Luka Doncic.

After the Mavericks finished the initial half by 79-58, and Luka Doncic tore his shirt after missing two free throws to close the second quarter.

Doncic still scored 25 points, caught 10 rebounds and handed out seven assists for the game, but struggled to shoot from everywhere, including the free throw line, where he missed five, adding insult to his five-point performance from the land of three points. .

The Lakers' defense did a great job at Doncic, but it was a blunt night for the reigning rookie of the year.



LeBron James beat him, who scored 35, 16 and seven and beat Michael Jordan by the total number of field goals made.

The Lakers were playing without Anthony Davis after the great man landed awkwardly against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. In his absence, Kyle Kuzma scored 26 points, while James received help from the committee in the rebound category, including six from Kuzma and Dwight Howard, five from Rajon Rondo and four from Jared Dudley.

With a new shirt on, Doncic was better in the second half. With the help of Tim Hardaway Jr, who scored 22 points in total, the Mavericks, who were playing without Kristaps Porzingis, tried to return.

Boban Marjanovic contributed with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while a good three-point shot by Seth Curry saw him with 16 points, but it would not be enough, and the Lakers' good defense helped the visiting team to retire in the last quarter.

He scored the sixth straight victory for the Lakers, and puts LA 3-1 in the season against the Dallas Mavericks, who are about to keep the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-15 record.

The rising San Antonio Spurs failed to take full advantage of a 36-point DeMar DeRozan outing, as the upstart Memphis Grizzlies broke the winning streak of two visitors' games.

With four players scoring 20 points or more, the Grizzlies were shooting in all cylinders, being led by Rookie of the Year leader Ja Morant. His 22 points came with 14 assists and seven rebounds, which helped push Memphis to a 134-121 victory over the Texas team.

It was his second-year partner, however, who led the team. Jaren Jackson Jr scored 24, while Dillon Brooks had 22 and Jonas Valanciunas scored 21 with nine rebounds.

The victory evicted the Spurs from the eighth seed in the Western Conference, as the Grizzlies are now 17-22 in the season. If San Antonio misses the postseason, it would be the first time since 1996.