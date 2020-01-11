La La Anthony faces a violent reaction after she is photographed with another man after reconciling with Carmelo Anthony – "Power,quot; actress responds

After the recent departure of La La Anthony with actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, television personality faced a significant wave of violent reactions, because many people condemned her for cheating on her husband, Carmelo Anthony, in broad daylight of the day Aquaman star.

The two celebrities were seen going out to breakfast together on Tuesday in Tribeca, and after a photograph of them was uploaded to the Internet, all social media platforms were quickly filled with comments that talked about the end of the relationship between Carmelo and La Anthony

However, the dizzying rumors that the 38-year-old reality show star was being unfaithful to her husband for almost ten years were quickly tackled by a mutual friend of the celebrity couple, who claimed that things were perfectly beautiful among La La and Carmelo.

Yahya, who gained recognition for his interpretation of Cadillac in The get down, the black blanket on Aquaman, and his current role as Cal Abar in WatchmenHe has been helping La La with his performance since he has a master's degree from Yale School of Drama.

A source said: "That is a mutual friend, and Melo and La are fine. They are back together. They are just friends, they have been working together, and Yahya has been giving him advice on acting. People should not rush to draw conclusions. , especially if they've seen her leave a restaurant. "

Although Carmelo and his wife had a difficult relationship and during the summer, it was believed that the two could divorce soon due to Melo's trap scandal. Finally they were together again.

Meanwhile, from the La La Instagram page, it could be seen that she and her spouse spent the Christmas holidays together with their 12-year-old son, Kiyan.

The actress shared a photo of the family, in which the trio wore matching shirts with white and red stripes, and everyone seemed happy and relaxed.

A fan had this reaction: “How should I be dating !! Sister needs something new. You see, sexy girl … have fun is your moment smh women STOP PLACING. It's so pretty! "

Another sponsor wrote: “I just saw Melo and Lala this wild summer. She really needs a new man who "we try to be a family for children,quot; is dead. She needs a man who values ​​her soul.

A critic said: "She is a married woman, if she wants another man, she should divorce, stop allowing others' behavior to dictate how they behave, ladies, it is low and vulgar!"

This person wrote: "I am not sure who is promoting this campaign apart from the child's life, but for each of them, but for me, as a woman, mother, wife, it would make it possible for me to be active, if not me, my safe husband !!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡

La La is trying to take her acting career to the next vel.



