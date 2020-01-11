Kyrie Irving expects to return for Nets against Hawks on Sunday | NBA News

Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets point guard, is expected to return from a shoulder injury for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets list Irving as likely for Sunday's home game.

Irving participated in the practice on Thursday and then told reporters that he would return in a week.

Irving has been set aside since November 14 due to an injury to his right shoulder. Surgery was an option, but Irving declined since he didn't want to miss three or four months of the season.

The Nets (17-20) have gone 13-13 during Irving's absence.

Irving is averaging 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 11 games this season. The ninth-year professional has professional averages of 22.4 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

The six-time All-Star signed a four-year, $ 136 million contract with the Nets as a free agent in July.

Irving, 27, spent his first six seasons in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers before spending the last two with the Boston Celtics.