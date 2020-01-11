Kriti Sanon will pair with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan caused a frenzy on social media by announcing his next project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Speculation about his next project has been present for quite some time and Salman put an end to that by confirming the same thing on social networks. While there is still time for the movie to go to the floor, we found some details about the movie that will surely interest you.

If we believe in our sources, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will bring a new pair to the big screen in the form of Salman Khan and Kriti Sanon. While we don't know much about the plot or the story of the film, this factor alone would create enough publicity to attract audiences to theaters. We still have a long way to go since the film will be released during Eid 2021, so we hope to learn more about this over time.

Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg's third installment titled Dabangg 3. The film has crossed the 100 crore mark and is presenting a decent show at the box office. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, also proved success in his latest release with Housefull 4.