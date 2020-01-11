Kimberlite Candy lands the classic Chase in Warwick | Racing news





Kimberlite Candy says goodbye to Captain Chaos

Kimberlite Candy stood firm to thwart a brave performance by Captain Chaos at the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase in Warwick.

Harry Skelton dismissed Captain Chaos on most of his fences and his mount responded voluntarily most of the time, stretching the field from far away.

As the five fast fences in the straight back in the final circuit decreased to the challengers, there were only three with a realistic opportunity, with the eventual winner Kimberlite Candy outside the Ladbrokes Trophy finalist, The Conditional, which apparently still It was going well.

The winning rider Richie McLernon made The Conditional inside turn straight and when the latter started working hard, McLernon kicked home.

Kimberlite Candy, who was second in Becher Chase last time, seemed to be running while passing the line 10 free distances for coach Tom Lacey. Petite Power has long stayed to beat The Conditional for third place.

Lacey said: "He had never regressed a good career, so it was obviously a concern. He is a year older and everything he does at work is taking it better. He was always behind the bridle before."

"It's the finished article now, I think.

"Richie put him in a lovely rhythm, but said he didn't jump as well as he had previously in Aintree (in the Becher).

"We will see about the National. It would have to be a soft terrain. It makes no sense to go there in a faster terrain. It has to go up to enter anyway. It is an option."

McLernon added: "He did well. The National is still far away. I will let them do the goals. I am fortunate enough to carry it on him."

"Normally, jumping is the main thing and he jumped very well around Aintree on the last day. Just because he had done this again today, it took a while to warm up."

"Nobody wanted to continue, so they gave me a clean passage all the way."

Dan Skelton was excited about the runner-up's performance and said: "It was a great race. I'm gutted by the horse. He has now been second in four first-class chases."

Conditional Rider Brendan Powell felt that the race did not work in favor of his mount.

He said: "He made some mistakes. The terrain was more sticky than in Newbury and not as wet as in Cheltenham.

"He's still a young horse. It's easy to forget that he's still a rookie. I haven't lost faith in him."