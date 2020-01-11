Kempton Review: Frodon lands Silviniaco Conti Chase | Racing news





Frodon

Bryony Frost and Frodon returned to the winning path with a performance typically in the game at Unibet Silviniaco Conti Chase in Kempton.

The couple created headlines at Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last season, as Frost became the first woman to win a Grade One chase at the big meeting.

However, the first half of this campaign had not gone as planned, with Frodon disappointing in his two races and Frost found the winners a little harder to get.

Adopting his usual position at the head of affairs, Frodon looked like a duck sitting when Daryl Jacob appeared in the favorite Top Notch, with Keeper Hill not out of it, but the race changed in a matter of steps.

When Frost asked for more, Frodon (5-4) accelerated and caught Top Notch with flat feet and on the last fence it was Keeper Hill who was the main danger.

However, Frodon by Paul Nicholls is nothing more than a game, and he was perfect on the last foot, coming to win by a length and a quarter.

Frodon was treated for ulcers after his last race at Haydock and the connections were delighted to see him fit again.

With Nicholls on his annual vacation, assistant coach Harry Derham said: "Their ulcers were bad enough to be honest. We had to treat them. That was nice and it seemed a little more today."

"He jumped to the left, which was not ideal. Then we will go to Denman Chase, then we will go from there. Paul had in mind to go to Denman Chase after this and that is what we will do." It's in the Ryanair and the Gold Cup.

"It's a pretty genuine horse, but it's probably getting a little cute in its old age since a couple of times it was just moving its ears."

"Every time one approached him, he continued. He probably made his life a little difficult for himself by switching to the left, but it is good that he wins again."

"It has not been tested (at home), we have just done a gastroscope after Betfair Chase, since Paul felt that we were missing something and fortunately that appeared and we solved it. Now he is back in good shape."

"I think there is more to come from him. I said earlier this week that he is in good condition, but I don't think it is as good as we can get it and I would like to think as time goes by this season, he will improve ".

Goa Lil enters the Festival photo

Goa Lil went one step closer to being part of the Nigel Twiston-Davies Cheltenham Festival team with outstanding success in the youth obstacle

The four-year-old boy owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Soude built his fourth place on the track last time to get his first victory in Britain by keeping Lord Lamington at bay for two lengths.

Anthony Bromley, the owners' career manager, said: "He ran too freely in his first race at Sandown. Daryl (Jacob) said to put on earplugs and a hood.

"Daryl was away at Christmas, but Sam took a lovely walk on the last day and learned a lot in his second career."

"When nobody wanted to run today, it was more manageable and, although he held on, he could go from the front. He jumps very well and we always hope he can progress."

"I don't think it's the Triumph Hurdle type, but it could be a Fred Winter Festival horse. We could bring it back here for Adonis since it has had two races here now."