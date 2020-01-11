"Keep your war away,quot;: Iraqis relive protests amid tension between the United States and Iran | Iraq News

Baghdad, Iraq – Thousands of protesters who demanded a reform of the Iraqi political system appeared on Friday in cities across the country, in the first mass demonstrations since the US assassination last week of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-muhandis.

The organizers had called a march of one million people against foreign interference in Iraq's affairs, and in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, protesters continued to arrive from across the country until late at night.

Protesters pointed to foreign interference in Iraq, after a long week in which tensions between the United States and Iran spread widely on Iraqi soil.

Plus:

The demonstrations occurred when the interim prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, asked the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, to send a delegation to begin discussions on the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, in line with a vote of the Iraqi parliament on Sunday, two days after the United States air broadcast. strike that killed Soleimani, al-Muhandi and others near the international airport of Baghdad.

The United States Department of State rejected Abdul Mahdi's request.

& # 39; Keep your war away from Iraq & # 39;

In Tahrir Square in the capital, dozens of young people went up to the Turkish restaurant, a half-built skyscraper that has become a monument of the revolution, to get panoramic views of the crowds and the Green Zone.

"Maybe after the revolution, we will install an elevator," one shouted, panting after the marathon climbed.

At the top of the building, two young people displayed a banner that said "Keep your war away from Iraq."

Throughout the day, the atmosphere was jovial, with loud music from the speakers and young people dancing, stopping just to pose for photos.

There were few reports of violence, although several activists were arrested at a demonstration in Basra and then released.

A statement issued by Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah earlier this week had hinted that the group could attack protesters, while an online campaign of supporters of the influential Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr had tried to encourage a boycott, claiming Criticism of Iraq’s main Shiite leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, went one step too far.

Protest movement

Since early October, protesters have taken to the streets of Baghdad and towns and cities in the south mostly Shiite to demand jobs, basic services and the end of corruption. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands of other injuries in clashes with security forces, amid accusations by human rights groups that security forces used excessive force against protesters.

On the bridge of al-Jumhuriya, Mustafa Brahim, 20, gathered a small crowd while shouting that he wanted everyone to leave. "British, Americans, Iranians, all of them," he insists.

"If they want to fight, they can do it in their own land."

In a tent, a group of men from Nasiriyah stretched their legs after the 300 km (186 mile) bus ride to the capital.

"It's much safer to show here," said a man named Haider.

"In Basra and Nasiriyah, if they can't catch you, they will go after your family. If they can't catch your family, they will wait for you to leave the camp."

While much of the day's events went smoothly, the atmosphere in Tahrir Square became sour when news of the murder of a journalist in Basra spread.

Ahmed Abdul Samad was shot only hours after posting a video on social media accusing the militias of arbitrary arrests. Crowds quickly joined a procession through the city for their funeral.

At nightfall, dozens of protesters gathered around a handful of televisions in tents, attached to Iraqi state television, in search of more news about the incident.

After a peaceful hundredth day of protests, some, like Mustafa, feared a long night ahead. "This is when the problems happen," he said.