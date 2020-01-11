Katharine McPhee returns the applause to Troll, who criticized his performance

Don't come for Katharine McPhee Foster.

The 35-year-old singer and actress doesn't have time for trolls on the internet. On Friday night, someone on Twitter called Scorpion alum for her interpretation of "To Love You More,quot;, written and produced by her husband, David Foster.

"Dear @katharinemcphee, NEVER sing‘ to love you more, "the Twitter user told American idol alum. "The fact that @officialdfoster let you decipher that song, a classic in that, WOW!"

However, McPhee wasn't here because of all that negativity and gave the best answer to the enemy online.

"I'd like to see you try this, bitch," he wrote, along with a video clip of her playing all the correct notes to the classical melody. Mic drop!

Of course, there has been no complaint from the man who wrote the song. In fact, David is not the only one who loves Katharine's voice.