Katharine McPhee returns the applause to Troll, who criticized his performance

Gilbert Flores
Don't come for Katharine McPhee Foster.
The 35-year-old singer and actress doesn't have time for trolls on the internet. On Friday night, someone on Twitter called Scorpion alum for her interpretation of "To Love You More,quot;, written and produced by her husband, David Foster.
"Dear @katharinemcphee, NEVER sing‘ to love you more, "the Twitter user told American idol alum. "The fact that @officialdfoster let you decipher that song, a classic in that, WOW!"
However, McPhee wasn't here because of all that negativity and gave the best answer to the enemy online.
"I'd like to see you try this, bitch," he wrote, along with a video clip of her playing all the correct notes to the classical melody. Mic drop!
Of course, there has been no complaint from the man who wrote the song. In fact, David is not the only one who loves Katharine's voice.
Only two months ago, the daughter of the 70-year-old star wanted her stepmother to perform at her wedding.
Erin Foster He told E! The news that she definitely wanted McPhee to be part of her big day in a special way.
"Yes, 100%," said the future bride when asked if any family member, including her stepmother, would show up at her wedding. They are free, are you kidding? Right? It's free built in entertainment. "
"So Kat wrote to me the other day and said: & # 39; Is there anything I can do to help you prepare? & # 39;" Erin explained. "And I said: & # 39; Yes. Vocal exercises. Prepare your voice because you will be acting & # 39;". She says, & # 39; OK & # 39; … there is a Waitress song that we really want you to interpret and that we really love. I don't know what else. Yes, anything. She really has such a beautiful voice. Simon and I are real fans of her, so I'm very excited. "
On New Year's Day, Foster got married. Simon Tikhman in a romantic ceremony with family and close friends. Katharine performed the Sara Bareilles song, "She used to be mine."
All in all, it is safe to say that the 35-year-old singer knows what she is doing in the music department.
