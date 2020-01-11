Karan Johar begins with the recognition of Takht

Takht is probably one of the most ambitious Bollywood projects of all time. The movie has been constantly in the news since it was announced and, thanks to the great star power that comes with the movie, this is no surprise. Now, it seems that Takht is ready to go to the flats soon when Karan Johar confirmed on social media that he has started looking for locations for the film.

Today, Karan shared photos on social networks where he, along with his team, posed in front of the Taj Mahal, an iconic monument built by Shah Jahan for his beggar (wife) Mumtaz Mahal. A report in a leading newspaper states that after India, Karan Johar would continue his recognition in Europe on January 18. The recognition includes a visit to places like France and Italy as well. The source close to the project revealed: "I had always planned to spend January in the final round of recognition and will explore places similar to the landscape of Rajasthan in countries across Europe. Massive assemblies will be built everywhere, from Jaisalmer to Europe, for which has allocated a huge budget. (Rs. 300 crore approx.)

It is said that Takht is a story of the battle that took place between Shah Jahan's first son, Dara Shukoh (will be played by Ranveer Singh) and the third son Aurangzeb (which will be played by Vicky Kaushal). Speaking of other characters, we hear that Anil Kapoor is expected to play Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, Kareena could play Jahanara Begum, Alia supposedly will play Begum Nadira Banu. Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor are expected to play Dilras Banu Begum and a slave, respectively.