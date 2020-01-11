Kandi Burruss shares an amazing throwback photo with Mama Joyce and Mariah Carey

Kandi Burruss shared a truly amazing recoil photo of the time. In the photo, you can see the RHOA star along with his mother and Mariah Carey.

Kandi told his followers that this photo was taken in the backstage of one of Mariah's concerts and that people get excited about the three ladies in the comments.

T #TBT I don't remember what year it was this year, but I took my mother to the @ mariahcarey concert and went to the backstage to take pictures. @ Mamajoyce1_ was so happy that night! "Kandi captioned the photo.

One commenter said: Mama Mama Joyce was very happy! Lol aww … how cute! "And someone else posted this:" I never realized how white Mariah Carey was until now. "

Another Instagram installer posted: "Mama Joyce is the biggest star in this photo tbh,quot;, and another follower guessed the year: "Probably 1999-2000 because Mama Joyce got the Rainbow album in her hand and that bop was released in 99,quot; .

A fan also walked the path of memory and said: ‘She surprised my daughter @omg_itz_ashhhh and took her to see Mariah for her Sweet 16 in Las Vegas last February. My baby was very happy. She amassmariacarey 🦋 ’

A commenter praised Kandi's look and posted this: literally you literally look the same! What is your skin care routine? Your skin is perfect!

Someone else said: "I was so happy that I had the magazine / book with Mariah upside down … as Bush did when he was reading those children … knowing very well that he knew those planes were going to hit the towers."

Apart from this, Kandi shared a photo the other day, in which fans said she was twinned with her daughter.

This was not the first time one of these two women has heard this because fans always say that Riley Burruss and her mother could go on as sisters.



