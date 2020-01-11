Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have an intimate dinner in the first photos together since their PDA scandal

WENN / Michael Boardman

According to reports, the couple is laughing and joking during their dinner at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, as it seems that "everything was forgiven" after the "SexyBack" singer was caught holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Biel they have been seen together for the first time since their PDA scandal with their co-star Alisha Wainwright. The two put a united front during their departure on Wednesday, January 8, more than a month after their scandalous drunken night.

First NSYNC The 7th Heaven member and student were photographed having an intimate dinner at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles. The sources tell The Sun that the couple was joking and laughing during their three-hour dinner, although the photos obtained by the site do not show that they participate in any PDA.

A viewer tells the site: "It seemed that everything was forgiven, sure." The witness adds: "Justin seemed to be focused on the conversation with Jessica. He was very attentive, rubbing his shoulders and leaning toward her."

"There were a couple of times when it seemed like the conversation was a little tense and they both looked deeply thoughtful," the source continues. "But they both ate each other's dishes while they engaged in conversation." It was said that the couple left the hotel "arm in arm after what appeared to be a fun dinner date."

Justin was caught holding hands with his "Palm tree"Co-star Alisha Wainwright while drinking on a balcony of The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. The actress was photographed comfortably placing her hand on Justin's thigh. At another time, the creator of hits" Can & # 39; t Stop the Feeling! "seen holding Alisha's hand on her knee.

Later, Alisha said that his relationship with Justin was completely professional, while the singer / actor released a statement on Instagram to apologize to his "incredible wife and family for having gone through such a shameful situation." He added: "I should have known better. This is not the example I want to give my son."