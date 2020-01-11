Justin Hartley shares the importance of self-care after the sudden divorce

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock
We are a devotee of personal care!
We are star Justin Hartley He showed that he is part of the club. On Saturday, the 42-year-old actor spoke about the importance of self-care during his first public appearance since his sudden divorce from Chrishell Stause.
While on the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association in Los Angeles, to talk about the successful NBC series, Hartley took a moment to shed light on his self-care practices.
"I am very well," he began to explain. "I got into it a long time ago … self-care. It's good to do it, right?"
"We all have hectic lives, and everyone is busy and running all over the place, trying to take up space and time and get to the following," he continued. "And you have to slow down from time to time and just realize where you are, appreciate what you have done and reflect a bit. And say: & # 39; What is happening here? & # 39; And make sure you're good ".
the Smallville The appearance and positive message of Alumbre on Saturday comes almost two months after he filed for divorce.
As fans of the duo will remember, the news of their separation and that of Chrishell was a total surprise.
The couple not only celebrated their two-year marriage anniversary a month before their breakup announcement in November 2019, but the duo was seen together at the recent red carpet events.
According to court documents, which were obtained by E! News, the We are The actor cited the reason for their separation as "irreconcilable differences." And it seems that the 42-year-old star does not want to give Stause marital support.
A month later, the Days of our lives The actress would present her own divorce papers. And make your break even more real? He moved from his shared house only a few weeks after the announcement.
Hopefully, during this time, the 38-year-old star has also been practicing some personal care!
—Report by Lauren Piester.