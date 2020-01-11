Justin Hartley shares the importance of self-care after the sudden divorce

We are a devotee of personal care!

We are star Justin Hartley He showed that he is part of the club. On Saturday, the 42-year-old actor spoke about the importance of self-care during his first public appearance since his sudden divorce from Chrishell Stause.

While on the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association in Los Angeles, to talk about the successful NBC series, Hartley took a moment to shed light on his self-care practices.

"I am very well," he began to explain. "I got into it a long time ago … self-care. It's good to do it, right?"

"We all have hectic lives, and everyone is busy and running all over the place, trying to take up space and time and get to the following," he continued. "And you have to slow down from time to time and just realize where you are, appreciate what you have done and reflect a bit. And say: & # 39; What is happening here? & # 39; And make sure you're good ".