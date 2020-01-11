John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Cozy Up at the premiere of Dolittle

Look at the beautiful couple!

John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh came out this weekend for the premiere of Dolittle at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood Village, California.

Despite making his red carpet debut just a few months ago during the premiere of the Cena movie Playing with fireThey both walk the red carpet again and this time they are not afraid to show the world how much they are in love.

The happy couple was portrayed numerous times looking at each other lovingly and kissing on the cheeks and mouth.

Cena wore a classic navy suit for the premiere of his latest film, also starring Robert Downey Jr., Octavia Spencer, Michael Sheen, Rami Maleek Y Selena Gomez (who also came out for the premiere just one day after the release of his last album, Rare)

As for Shariatzadeh, she wore a metallic sleeveless pleated dress with a simulated neck and wore her hair in a slightly braided side ponytail.