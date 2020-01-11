John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Cozy Up at the premiere of Dolittle

Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Look at the beautiful couple!
John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh came out this weekend for the premiere of Dolittle at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood Village, California.
Despite making his red carpet debut just a few months ago during the premiere of the Cena movie Playing with fireThey both walk the red carpet again and this time they are not afraid to show the world how much they are in love.
The happy couple was portrayed numerous times looking at each other lovingly and kissing on the cheeks and mouth.
Cena wore a classic navy suit for the premiere of his latest film, also starring Robert Downey Jr., Octavia Spencer, Michael Sheen, Rami Maleek Y Selena Gomez (who also came out for the premiere just one day after the release of his last album, Rare)
As for Shariatzadeh, she wore a metallic sleeveless pleated dress with a simulated neck and wore her hair in a slightly braided side ponytail.
The two lovebirds were also recently seen together looking for the head for each other.
Cena has also spoken frankly about his new girlfriend, sharing that he is "extremely happy."
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
When the two made their red carpet debut last year, Cena shared more about their philosophy when it comes to dating and relationships.
"If I have a connection with someone, I think we are defined by our actions, and how you treat them is a reflection on how you will treat them in the future," Cena said. Tonight entertainment at the time.
He continued: "I think when someone had a connection with someone, and someone says:" Hey, there's something here, and by the way, I appreciate who you are, I appreciate who you want to be, I appreciate how you live your life: "I don't think Be gender specific. I think it's something we all want to hear. "
At that time, the 42-year-old man also talked about what it was an honor to attend the film's premiere with "his beautiful date,quot; at his side.
"What's really special about this (movie premiere) is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, it will always have a special meaning because I have to film a special project and meet someone special," Cena added. .
The two provoked rumors of romance in March of last year.