Joe Giudice sends a sincere message to Teresa Giudice in the middle of Split

Joe Giudice keep remembering the good times with ex Teresa Giudice and he wants me to remember that a long time ago, they used to be friends.

ME! The news had confirmed in December that he and the Royal Housewives of New Jersey Cast member, with whom he shares four daughters, had separated after 20 years of marriage. His break was expected; Teresa had alluded to him last year after he was given a deportation order last year, after the end of his three-year prison sentence for fraud. He spent five months in ICE custody before he was allowed to return to his native Italy in October to await the outcome of his appeal to continue residing in the US. UU.

On Saturday, Joe shared on his Instagram page photos of him and Teresa, including photos of them with their children and other family members.

"Don't fall! Whatever happens in our future, remember that we were friends to begin with," he wrote. "We will always stay strong. It is not distance that breaks a couple of actions! I am growing and learning more from the current generation. Self-centeredness was something in the era of the baby boom and the era of generation x. Now, the Millennials believe in the joint effort and not in separating roles. " No, I didn't love my time, I see that the ego got in my way like a trap. A room is good Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things. #Familyiseverything # wake up #kids #future ".