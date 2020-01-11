Joe Denly decided to leave his mark on England as a hitter | Cricket News

England No. 3 took its first test wickets in Cape Town, but still waiting for the maiden's century





Joe Denly has reached six fifty years of testing, but is still waiting for a century

Joe Denly could have expected his first Test hundred to arrive before his first Test wicket, but England's late bloomer is confident that a great score is just around the corner.

Just over a year ago, Denly re-emerged on the international scene, pulled the county and franchise system of national coach Ed Smith after a decade off the radar.

His best record as a bowler helped him win a spot on the Sri Lankan tour in 2018, but since he made his Test debut in Antigua 11 months ago, the main job description of 33 years has been top notch batter.

The Kent man has demonstrated an aptitude for the majestic rhythms of the five-day game, facing more than 100 deliveries in eight of his last 12 innings, but a maximum score of 94 leaves a notable gap in his CV.

He marked a different milestone on the dramatic final day of England's second victory over South Africa in Cape Town, opening his account with the ball through an outer edge disputed by Dean Elgar and a reckless shot by Quinton de Kock.

Denly took two wickets on the fifth day in Newlands when England claimed a dramatic victory

Compared to the overall performance of Ben Stokes' strength of nature, Denly's was gentle, but it was still a great way to resolve a game decided by thin margins.

"It is good to be able to enter here and there with a few overs and pick up wickets as I did in the second entrances," he said.

"I like to consider myself more than a part-time bowler, I feel I have something to offer. Certainly, on day five pitches, when there is a lot out of the stump for left-handed people, I can play a role. It's good to do that when it arrives the opportunity ".

However, what Denly really needs is a century. He reached the distance of spitting during the final game of the ashes of last summer and has surpassed fifty in six of his 23 strokes in the whites of England.

S Africa vs England Live

Having often completed the hard work of getting into the fold, so far he has not been able to continue.

His conversion rate at the first-class level, where he has 29 hundreds and 62 half centuries, offers some hope and Denly is confident that he will soon be able to overcome the line.

Speaking before the third Test next week at Port Elizabeth, he said: "I am certainly becoming safer with every game I play, every hit I have.

"I feel increasingly safe when I'm out there. It's frustrating not to have kicked and got that really big score, but I really think it's only a matter of time if I keep doing the things I've been doing.

"It will be good to go on and get that big one and I hope it is not far away."

If he manages to join the hundred England clubs before the end of the series, it seems unlikely that he will do so in a hurry. His current hit rate of 39.82 positions him as a scorer considerably slower than the famous vigilant duo of Sir Alastair Cook (46.95) and Jonathan Trott (47.18), but for a player with a successful history in the Twenty20 cricket franchise, that's clearly an option.

4:03 The highlight as Ben Stokes was once again the hero, as England sealed a famous victory over South Africa in Newlands The highlight as Ben Stokes was once again the hero, as England sealed a famous victory over South Africa in Newlands

Denly has many shots at his disposal, but, with people like Joe Root, Stokes, Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler, he takes an admirably disinterested stance on his role in No. 3.

"It's about being solid from the beginning and building alliances to allow these guys in the middle order to come in and play the way they can play," he said.

"As a first-order hitter you obviously want to save time: it's a case of understanding the game's situation."

"There may have been moments in the game when I could have overcome it a little more, but I think it's just having that sense of the game, trying to recover the bowlers to get more and more spells on their legs. That allows us batting lineup to take advantage of when they're tired. "