Jimmy Garoppolo's girlfriend: Who does the 49ers quarterback go out with?

When you're an NFL quarterback, it's hard to keep your love life private. However, it seems that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been able to do exactly that.

Very little is known about the 28-year dating history.

If Garoppolo has a girlfriend, he has been able to keep her out of the spotlight.

Garoppolo related to the Alexandra King model based in Boston in 2018, but told Bleacher Report that they were never an article.

King posted an Instagram photo with Garoppolo on Valentine's Day and was also seen with him at Disneyland.

King made headlines when he wrote the word "karma,quot; on his Instagram account now removed after the quarterback suffered an ACL injury that ends the season in 2018.

According to several reports, the ex-girlfriend was celebrating her injury after he broke things with her to go on a date with adult movie star Kiara Mia.

King also removed all of Garoppolo's photos from his Instagram after his appointment.

“Jimmy and I had an amazing dinner, and he treated me with a lot of respect and class. Honestly, we are friends, "Mia told TMZ.

Garrapolo, who didn't seem to realize the media frenzy that would create his date with Mia, called the exit a learning lesson.

"Life is different now," he told reporters. "My life, off the field, I've never been really big at being very public with things, even on social media. I'm not there a lot.

"But my life looks different. I am under a microscope. It's like (49ers coach Kyle Shanahan) said, it's a good learning experience. I just have to take it easy. It's what it is."