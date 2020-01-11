Jeremy Roenick apologizes for the "insensitive comments,quot; that led to the suspension of NBC Sports

NBC Sports analyst Jeremy Roenick acknowledged that he went "too far,quot; during his appearance in a December episode of "Spittin & # 39; Chiclets," a podcast by Barstool Sports, in an apology posted on Twitter on Saturday.

"I want to take this opportunity to apologize to NBC Sports, Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp (and) Anson Carter for some callous comments I made in a recent podcast," Roenick said in a video. "I never wanted to offend anyone and I definitely went too far and for that, I deeply regret it."

The former NHLer went on to say that he called everyone involved and is "very grateful for his loving and kind acceptance,quot; of his apology.

"I have always tried to act professionally; I have always tried to entertain and this time I went too far and I will make sure in the future to take into account the feelings of people, the sensibilities of my co-workers and all of you, my beloved admirers ".

NBC Sports suspended Roenick indefinitely on December 23 for his comments. He remains suspended from the network.

During the episode, the television personality discussed the physical appearances of coworkers Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter. While in the air, Roenick recalled a vacation he took with Tappen and his wife in Portugal, referring to women as "blonde bombs,quot; and said they seemed to "smoke,quot; when they relaxed by the pool.

"Asses and tits everywhere, it's great. It's great," Roenick said of his wife and Tappen. "By the way, if you are going (on vacation) with two blondes, go somewhere in the summer where the pool is."

Despite attempts by podcast co-host Paul Bissonnette to divert the conversation, Roenick continued to discuss his attraction to Tappen.

"I play it as if we went to bed every day, all three," Roenick said. "My wife and Kathryn are very close friends and they yell at me and yell at me but they listen, it's worth yelling. There's no doubt. Absolutely. Now, if I ever got to a good end, that would be really good, but it will never happen. ". He also called Tappen "one of the most professional sports personalities I know,quot; and one of his favorite people in the world.

MORE: Former Blackhawk Brent Sopel clarifies the & # 39; indictment & # 39; by Marc Crawford on & # 39; Spittin Chiclets & # 39;

The day after your suspension, the Associated Press & # 39; Stephen Whyno reported a statement from Tappen saying: “While Jeremy and I remain good friends, what he said was unacceptable, especially among colleagues in the workplace. I do not approve your comments.

Roenick referred to Sharp, an NBC Sports analyst who retired from the NHL in 2018, as "so beautiful,quot; and claimed that "it's the opposite (of the beautiful)" when Carson or himself appears on the broadcast. He made reference to his comments about going back to bed with his wife and Tappen regarding Sharp and said, "I would have to think about it if (Sharp) asked me… I wouldn't say no right away."

Roenick played 20 years in the NHL with the Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings. He retired in 2009 and joined NBC Sports as an analyst in 2010.