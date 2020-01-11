Jennifer Garner's son gives him a check for being his & # 39; & # 39; mom & # 39; & # 39;

We are not crying you are crying…

If there is something we cannot have enough, it is Jennifer Garnerthe Instagram account and all the healthy and hilarious content you share with us there.

The last? On Friday 13 reaching 30 The actress took her account to share a photo of a check that her son had written for her "mom,quot; on Christmas day.

"Apparently, giving birth and raising someone is valued at $ 168.42. I think I should keep up my daily work (laughing emoji).

The check, paid to your wonderful mother's order, may not be enough to cover all the expenses necessary to raise a child, but it is thought that counts, right?

This is not the first time that the actress shares what her children do or how motherhood is for her. In November, the mother of three children (Violet13 Seraphina10 and Samuel, 7) envisioned his morning routine with his children.