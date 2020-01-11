Jeffree Star's boyfriend, Nathan, leaves the makeup guru for a woman

%MINIFYHTML20012ebf062190107a283f6527aee09b9% %MINIFYHTML20012ebf062190107a283f6527aee09b10%

Instagram

Nathan Schwandt allegedly kicks the beauty vlogger up the sidewalk after five years of dating and now moves to Malibu and begins a new life with his new girlfriend.

Up News Info –

Jeffree Star was supposedly abandoned by her boyfriend Nathan Schwandt After five years of dating. It is rumored that Nathan left Jeffree for a green-eyed woman just weeks after the beauty YouTuber announced to the world at Christmas that they had moved to a 14.6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Nathan was silent, but Jeffree addressed his separation on his YouTube channel. "There is no easy way to say this, but we parted," he said. "I've used a lot of this time of silence just to try to heal. We're both in shock. I'm devastated, I'm so sad. And the love of my life is gone – I don't wake up with him anymore. He is no longer here every morning and my routines have changed and now I am in shock. We both are. "

Jeffree insisted there was no drama behind his separation as he kept calling Nate his "soul mate." "This is not a fight on the Internet. This is not drama, this is not tea, this is my real life and my soulmate and I are really going through that," he added. "Nathan and I will be friends forever, I will always have love for him. Are we in love with each other? No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life."

%MINIFYHTML20012ebf062190107a283f6527aee09b11% %MINIFYHTML20012ebf062190107a283f6527aee09b12%

<br />

While Jeffree suggested that he and Nathan were sad and shocked by their separation, the rumors said otherwise. According to Internet users, while Jeffree cried on YouTube, Nathan already moved with his new wife in Malibu.

They reportedly broke up a month ago, but Jeffree still posted a photo with Nathan on Instagram after the New Year and uploaded a visit to the house with him on YouTube.

<br />

Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt started dating in 2015. According to rumors, the vlogger helped Nathan start a lucrative marijuana business during their relationship and also put Nathan's name on his burgeoning makeup line.

However, Nathan has reportedly been cheating on Jeffree. The first sign of their difficult relationship was seen a few months ago when Nathan suddenly removed all his social networks. He allegedly did it to placate Jeffree after being caught numerous times by sliding into people's DM.

Since then, Nathan opened a new Instagram account and kept it private, while Jeffree has reportedly been trying to be with him again.