Jeffree Star confirms that he and Nathan Schwandt separated

The rumors are true: YouTube and the makeup guru Jeffree Star Y Nathan Schwandt I quit smoking after five years together.
Star, 34, confirmed the news in a YouTube video posted on Saturday, which shows him sitting in his pink bed with his dogs. He said he and Schwandt separated a few weeks ago. The news follows the recent rumors divided and a tweet that Star published and deleted and said: "Dear God, please, for the pain."
"Hi guys. I don't even know how to make this introduction. I never thought the day would come when I would be sitting here talking about this," he said in his YouTube video. "We have tried to film this 10 times and I have cried every time and we are a few weeks inside of me and Nathan is no longer together and I don't even know where to start, there is no easy way to say this, but we parted."
"I've used a lot of this quiet time to try to heal, you know. We're both in shock. I'm devastated," he continued. "I'm so sad and the love of my life is gone, wait, I don't wake up with him anymore. He is no longer here every morning and my routines have changed and I am in shock. Now. We both are."
Schwandt, 26, has not commented on the break.
Star said he really wanted to take some time for himself.
"I was really excited," he said. "So many things happened in my head. This is not like a fight on the Internet. This is not drama, this is not tea. This is my real life and my soulmate and I are really going through that and we are both … both of us have been through a lot in recent years. I feel I owe everyone an explanation because Nathan and I have grown up together in front of you and I can't believe he is not here right now. "
Star said the last thing he wanted to do was talk on camera about the separation.
"But he and I have filmed so many videos together," he said. "We've traveled the world together. I just want to record that Nathan is the only man I've ever been in love with and I know he's not here today, but I wanted to greet him and send him his love. For everyone. It's been difficult because Nathan never wanted being in the spotlight. "
Star said he and Schwandt fell in love so much when they met.
"I am grateful for him and will be until the day of my death," he said. "Because this was the only man who had enough confidence to love me publicly, to love me for me, completely, all my defects, without makeup waking up in bed, completely, like, you know what I mean, like, you never nothing of that mattered and he simply loved me for me. And no man has had those feelings, I don't think, for me. And I have never loved someone as I have loved him. "
"It's 2020," Star said. "We're going to start things over again. I'm starting this year alone and I can't even believe I'm saying that. I'm so devastated but I'm strong and you know that Nate and I had been through so much. together. And there are no crazy gossips, there is no tea, this is really important and I don’t think enough celebrities, influencers, people with a platform, talk, and that’s mental health. "
"A few years ago, Nathan lost his grandfather in a very tragic way," he continued. "You know that Nathan and I lost two dogs last year … and we haven't processed that completely yet. He hasn't even processed his grandfather yet. We haven't completely processed our dogs because this lifestyle is a madness and we are always in the following, filming the following, he and I have never sat down and processed our emotions. We are both broken and we were both so busy being for each other that we forgot to be here for ourselves, and that is what 2020 is: focus on ourselves. "
Star said he and Schwandt will be "friends forever."
"I will always have love for him," he said. "Are we in love with each other? No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life."
