Jeffree Star confirms that he and Nathan Schwandt separated

The rumors are true: YouTube and the makeup guru Jeffree Star Y Nathan Schwandt I quit smoking after five years together.

Star, 34, confirmed the news in a YouTube video posted on Saturday, which shows him sitting in his pink bed with his dogs. He said he and Schwandt separated a few weeks ago. The news follows the recent rumors divided and a tweet that Star published and deleted and said: "Dear God, please, for the pain."

"Hi guys. I don't even know how to make this introduction. I never thought the day would come when I would be sitting here talking about this," he said in his YouTube video. "We have tried to film this 10 times and I have cried every time and we are a few weeks inside of me and Nathan is no longer together and I don't even know where to start, there is no easy way to say this, but we parted."

"I've used a lot of this quiet time to try to heal, you know. We're both in shock. I'm devastated," he continued. "I'm so sad and the love of my life is gone, wait, I don't wake up with him anymore. He is no longer here every morning and my routines have changed and I am in shock. Now. We both are."

Schwandt, 26, has not commented on the break.