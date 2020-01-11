Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt have separated

Jeffree Star worried his fans when he suddenly canceled his European makeup tour. Many have speculated on what could have happened for the tycoon to make such a serious decision.

There were rumors that his mother's disease was progressing or the possibility of the couple losing another pet. However, when Jeffree removed the term "Nathan's wife,quot; from his Instagram biography, it was immediately speculated that the two had separated.

On Saturday morning, Jeffree uploaded a video confirming that he has been suspended after being together for 5 years.

Between going through so much drama and personal problems, the two stopped and realized that while they loved each other, they were not in love. He also cited Nathan Schwandt's disgust at the spotlight.

‘There is no easy way to say this, but we separate. I have used a lot of this time of silence just to try to heal, we are both in a state of shock, I am devastated, I am so sad and the love of my life is no longer … I do not & # 39; Don't wake up with him anymore. He is not here every morning. We have not yet fully processed that … because this lifestyle is very crazy. We haven't fully processed that yet … because this lifestyle is so crazy. "

He added: ‘Nathan and I will be friends forever, I will always have love for him. Are we in love with each other? No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life. "

The good news is that Jeffree's mother is fine. His 102-year-old grandmother is not doing well and has plans to see her.

He continued explaining how the break is friendly and that Nathan can see dogs whenever he wants.

Star has many plans for 2020 and promises his fans that they will return soon.

He finished the video with a heartbreaking note, paying tribute to two of his fans who tragically died.



