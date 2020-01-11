Janelle Monae showered in love after dating as non-binary

%MINIFYHTML4549f246d11606a6b4bbdcddfbb0b1d29% %MINIFYHTML4549f246d11606a6b4bbdcddfbb0b1d210%

By participating in the trend & # 39; I Am Non Binary & # 39; On Twitter, the actress and singer makes the announcement along with a tweet that presents a GIF of the scene & # 39; Steven Universe & # 39 ;.

Janelle Monáe He is talking about his gender. The actress and singer participated in the trend "I Am Non Binary" on Twitter announcing that it is not binary on Friday, January 10, to the delight of fans.

His ad was accompanied by a tweet featuring a GIF of Stevonnie, a non-binary character in "Steven Universe", saying:" I am an experience "when someone asked if they were boys or girls. The title of the publication said:" There is nothing better than living outside the gender binary. "Janelle retweeted the publication and added the hashtag," I am not binary. "

Many were filled with joy at her announcement, calling her legend and asking her which pronouns she prefers. "Thank you for always living your truth! You are a light!" one said. "Because you spoke today, some person out there was taken out of the darkness of being afraid, being invisible and insecure of their identity in a society that hates LGBTQ + people," said another. "Thank you for being a voice for those who find yours and for publicly sharing something intimate."

Someone called the "Hidden figures"star in an" inspiration ", as someone raved," I love you so much, thanks for speaking for your truth and, consequently, also for mine. "There was also someone who commented under his tweet:" You are really the Monarch we need but we don't deserve Still."

Janelle, a member of the LGBTQ + community, has been open about her sexuality. In 2018, he revealed that he is pansexual through an interview. "Being a queer black woman in the United States … someone who has been in relationships with both men and women, I consider myself a free (defender of love)," she said at the time. "But then I read about pansexuality and I thought, & # 39; Oh, these are things that I also identify with. & # 39; I am open to learn more about who I am."