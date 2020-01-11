Janelle Monae: I'm not a woman anymore. . . I am not binary!

Pop singer Janelle Monae has just told fans that she is no longer a woman. According to the pop singer, she now classifies herself as "non-binary."

Janelle, who has long defended women's rights and called herself "feminist," is now abandoning (or changing?) Her former gender.

The singer made the announcement yesterday on social networks. This is what she published:

Many of Janelle's fans are upset with her "exit,quot; as non-binary. They feel betrayed that such a devout feminist "abandons,quot; her gender.

This morning Janelle is fashionable on Twitter.

Janelle "dating,quot; as non-binary is the latest social media post that exposes the gap between transgender and traditional feminism.

Last month, the author of Harry Potter, JK Rowling, a devoted feminist, was labeled "cruel," "transphobic,quot; and "fanatic,quot; after tweeting in support of Maya Forstater, a woman who lost her job after suggesting that Transgender people cannot change biological sex. They were born with.

But not everyone criticized JK Rowling, he also received high praise for what his advocates believe is a strong feminist statement.