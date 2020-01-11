Jackie and Tito Jackson tour high school in their hometown when they return to Indiana

WENN / Judy Eddy

Fifty years after visiting West Side Leadership Academy, members of The Jackson 5 return to see the students live demonstration of their talents in orchestra, dance, voice and recording.

Jackie jackson And his brother Tito jackson He returned to Indiana for a presentation in his hometown at a school they visited half a century ago.

the Jackson 5 The legends made the walk for the first time in 50 years on Wednesday (January 8) to see students at the West Side Leadership Academy in their hometown of Gary.

The stars, who presented a high school show in 1971 as part of the Jackson 5 family band for their television special "Goin & # 39; Back to Indiana", also toured the performing arts classrooms, before receiving a demonstration Live from the orchestra. , dance, voice and recording lessons in which students have participated.

"You are very good," Jackie said as she hugged student singer Taylor Iman, who performed the band's success "I & # 39; ll Be There," according to The Northwest Indiana Times.

The singers also shared tips on how to succeed in the music and entertainment industries.

"You have to work hard," Tito advised, while Jackie encouraged the children to "follow their dreams and never give up."

The Jackson 5 also presented brothers Jermaine jackson, Marlon Jackson Y Michael Jackson, who died at age 50 in 2009.