Ja Morant highlights his case for the Rookie of the Year | NBA News

Ja Morant leads the NBA Rookie of the Year race for the 2019-20 season, and had no qualms about showing why.

When the San Antonio Spurs tried to mount a return in the third quarter, Derrick White drove to the baseline and attempted a pass to the top of the key, but Morant had none of that.

He jumped across the road and stole the ball before he reached DeMar DeRozan, then took some big boats on the open court before getting up for a beautiful dump.

While spinning in the air, Morant backed away slightly to avoid the pressure of a DeRozan chasing him and threw him through the hoop flying backwards.

Just another highlight in Morant's season, and he came in a victory that left his opponents out of the eighth seed in the playoff race.