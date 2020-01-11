J.R. Smith is back on the prowl on Candice Patton's Instagram amid rumors that he cheated on his wife

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player was first seen with the actress of & # 39; Flash & # 39; in October when his wife still posted a loving photo of them together on Instagram.
Up News Info –
J.R. Smith is lurking back on his rumored side girl Candice Patton& # 39; s Instagram. "The flash"The actress has been posting photos of her new photo shoot in the magazine, and the former Cleveland Cavaliers player liked almost all of them to show her approval.
Rumors of connection between Smith and Candice only went viral in December after they caught him walking his dog. However, they were first seen together at a Halloween party in Las Vegas, where she made a suggestive gesture and he responded with a smile.
As the Internet was buzzing with his supposed affairs, he deleted his Instagram photos dating back to 2017. Meanwhile, his wife Jewel harris He posted a tearful video, hoping to give his marriage another chance.
However, Smith despised her in her own publication. "No weapon was formed against me," he wrote. "IG is not a place for relationships! But God told me to tell everyone that I've been separated for months, he doesn't understand why his son didn't mention that … #thatsall."
Despite his claim that they had separated for months, Jewel still posted a photo of her with Smith in October when he first dated Candice. She also celebrated the NBA star in a September post with a love note: "When you know … YOU KNOW‼ ️ Jesus, I'm so glad to KNOW Ladies … celebrate your husband more often because they're as deserving as WE ARE! @Teamswish & # 39; YOU ROCK MY WORLD & # 39; (voice of Wanda) ".
Earlier this week, the separated couple put aside their differences and met for the third birthday of their second daughter Dakota.
%MINIFYHTML39e5f0fe343ff6199cae8b823d98bc9b9%