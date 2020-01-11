Is Pooja Hegde dating Rohan Mehra?

Bollywood and romantic affairs go hand in hand. While celebrities take their sweet time to talk about their relationships in public, a little bird always manages to appear. Recently, we found a rumor that links Bollywood and Telugu actress Pooja Hegde with a young man who made his debut in Bollywood this year.



And just in case you were sitting and guessing names, we are here to tell you about the love of your life. A source close to the actress revealed that the chocolate is dating Rohan Mehra. Rohan made his debut with Bazaar alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh. Although the film did not create history at the box office, Rohan managed to impress many with his work.

Well, although we haven't heard from any of the stars about their relationship yet, we hope to learn more about that sooner rather than later.