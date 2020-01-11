Iraqi Prime Minister tells Kurdish leaders that he does not seek hostility with the United States | Iraq News

The interim prime minister of Iraq told Kurdish leaders that he was not seeking a hostile relationship with the United States.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi traveled to Erbil on Saturday with a delegation of high ministers and his intelligence chief on his first visit to the autonomous region since he came to power in 2018.

The trip came at a time of political turmoil for Iraq, after months of anti-government demonstrations that saw Abdul Mahdi resign and worsen ties with the United States as Iraqi lawmakers press to withdraw foreign troops.

Abdul Mahdi met with the region's prime minister, Masrour Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani and the influential power broker Masoud Barzani, who heads the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party.

A statement from the prime minister's office said he discussed continuing anti-government protests with the Barzanis, as well as the presence of foreign troops in Iraq and wider regional tensions.

"We do not want hostility with anyone, including the United States," said Abdul Mahdi, who then traveled to the second city of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Sulaymaniyah, to meet with the leaders of the rival Kurdistan Patriotic Union party.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) sees Abdul Mahdi as a reliable ally and hoped it would help rebuild the ties between Baghdad and Erbil, which broke up after the controversial KRG independence referendum in 2017.

The KRG continued to support him while protests broke out in Baghdad and the Shia majority in southern Iraq in October, which eventually led Abdul Mahdi to resign.

Days before his resignation, the KRG had "in principle,quot; agreed with Baghdad a revenue sharing agreement that granted him a portion of the 2020 federal budget in exchange for exporting its oil through the national seller.

The KRG saw the terms of the agreement as favorable and feared that Abdul Mahdi's replacement would not stick to him, but the political factions have not agreed on a candidate.

Kurdish authorities are also worried about Baghdad's insistence that foreign troops leave Iraq after a vote in federal parliament last week.

No Kurdish parliamentarian attended the vote and many see the presence of the US-led coalition as a counterweight to Iran.

Some 5,200 US soldiers are stationed throughout Iraq to support local forces that prevent the resurgence of ISIL.

They constitute the bulk of the broadest coalition, including troops from dozens of countries, invited by the Iraqi government in 2014 to help combat ISIL.