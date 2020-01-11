Iran's revenge is not over | Murder of Soleimani

On January 3, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, triumphantly announced the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. After killing the equivalent of a member of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, Trump said he did not want war. His words sounded hollow in Tehran, where this brazen attack was seen as an act of exactly that.

As many have noted so far, the murder was carried out to help Trump's reelection campaign fight. This strategy could have worked if Iran were a static player on the chess board.

But it is not, and depending on how you choose to retaliate and the course of action you take against the US. UU. In the coming months and years, it could determine Trump's political destiny. This episode along with other impulsive actions of the president will negatively affect the regional position of the United States and its overall global role.

Only a few hours after the murder, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, declared that "a hard revenge awaits the murderous criminals." And after a meeting headed by him for the first time, the Supreme Council of National Security of Iran issued a statement saying that "the United States regime will be responsible for all consequences." If Trump expected Tehran to swallow the pain, he obviously miscalculated.

Soleimani was by far the most popular official figure in Iran; According to a 2019 survey, 82 percent of Iranians viewed it favorably. His murder brought the nation together and made the need for revenge more urgent. In addition to revenge, a gradual change in Iran's strategic behavior towards the US is expected. UU. And its client states in the region, one that will be less tolerant of the presence of the United States. UU.

Soleimani rose to fame from the lower ranks of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the 1980s and fought against all of Iran's adversaries, beginning with the Baathist regime in the Iran-Iraq war to ISIL (ISIS) ).

He was the architect of Iran's "forward deterrence,quot; in the region that made American efforts against Iran reckless and helped defeat ISIL. Soleimani's strategic vision was widely seen as essential for the defense of Iran. Killing him, therefore, aimed primarily at Iran's national security in the eyes of Iranian officials and the Iranian public.

Hours after the murder, Soleimani's deputy, Esmail Qaani, was appointed new commander of the IRGC Quds Force. The measure was intended to refute speculation about a vacuum left by Soleimani, but also to emphasize the continuation of Iran's regional strategy of "forward deterrence."

After the murder, the Iranian leadership began to debate when, where and how, instead of retaliating or not. Tehran is forced to respond since its inaction would render its regional deterrence irrelevant, weaken "the axis of resistance," the alliance of Middle Eastern states and related political-military movements allied with Iran, and encourage the escalation of the United States.

Iran's geographical position, regional alliance and military capabilities, recently demonstrated in the demolition of the sophisticated US spy plane in November and the attack on ISIL positions in eastern Syria in 2016-17, gives it a wide range of options to respond.

The barrage of missiles that reached US bases in Iraq on January 8 was just the beginning, just a "slap,quot; according to the Iranian Supreme Leader, and it seems to have been a quick response to satisfy the public's cry for revenge. It did not become proportional to the murder of Soleimani, which means that one should wait longer to come.

Iran is not likely to resort to hasty action in the face of the US escalation. Most likely, he will sleep in his options for quite some time before launching his response, which will be marked by traditional gradualism and the firmness of his regional behavior. The reestablishment of deterrence on a new level would be the main objective of Iran's new course of action against the US escalation.

Although varied, Iran's options are difficult decisions that can lead to further escalation. The United States that backed down after the January 8 missile attacks in its positions in Iraq diminished this possibility for now, but in the future, one blow per eye can easily turn into a confrontation.

Iran's main options include an increase in asymmetric warfare on an unprecedented scale to bleed the United States in the region. Feeling attacked in Baghdad, the entire axis of resistance can participate in such a scenario.

Tehran could also resort to a devastating attack in one of the US client states, such as Israel, as alluded to in the IRGC statement after the missile attacks in Iraq, which lessens any type of deterrence that Washington thought the murder could set.

Other Iranian options include cyber attacks and indirect attacks against US assets and forces in the region.

Tehran knows that ongoing national and international debates about Trump's foreign policy misconduct during this time may increase internal pressure on him, which he hopes to take advantage of.

He will try to show the American public, Trump's rivals within the US. UU., As well as its clients in the Middle East, that the murder will not serve in any way the interests of the United States or those of its allies. In doing so, Tehran will push Trump to the difficult place where he tried to put Iran: a retaliation would work against his campaign promise to withdraw from the wars, while inaction would damage his reputation.

With Trump ordering the murder as a way to show his decision after being criticized for the inaction against Iran's demolition of the US spy drone, Iran's new course of action is likely to focus on damaging its reputation. Over the course of this year, this may affect your re-election campaign or contaminate your second term.

The murder of Soleimani also prevented any possibility of a diplomatic victory in the Middle East for the Trump administration.

In 2018, Trump killed the momentum of the Iranian moderates by withdrawing from the nuclear agreement with Iran and imposing sanctions. He has now eliminated the possibility of future negotiations under his administration.

Iran has already shown signs that it is willing to resurrect its nuclear program. In declaring Iran's fifth step to reduce its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, President Hassan Rouhani announced the Tehran movement beyond many of its restrictions.

With the public demand for revenge, the Iranian missile attacks against US positions in Iraq and the urgent geopolitical considerations that Iran must address, it is difficult to imagine the resumption of negotiations with the United States in the coming years.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.