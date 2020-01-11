Iranian jet accident has a mysterious historical parallel

The time of the plane crash near Tehran on Wednesday, which occurred just a few hours after Iran fired missiles at the Iraqi military bases that housed US troops, immediately raised the suspicion that the plane had been shot down by a missile. .
Those suspicions were confirmed on Saturday, when Iranian officials accepted responsibility for the demolition of the plane, a Boeing 737-800 operated by Ukraine International Airlines, saying it was an accident caused by human error. The 176 victims included many young Iranians, as well as Canadians, Afghans and Europeans from various countries.
Many observers could not help thinking of a strikingly similar plane crash in Iranian territory amid hostilities, more than 30 years ago, in the last days of the Iran-Iraq war.
On July 3, 1988, when US and Iranian forces fought in the Persian Gulf, the United States Navy accidentally He shot down an Iranian passenger plane, Iran Air Flight 655, which was headed for Dubai. Iranian media reported that 290 people were on board the plane, including 66 children. There were no survivors.
Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, referred to that tragedy on Monday when he responded to President Trump's threat of attacking cultural sites.
Last Saturday, Mr. Trump said on twitter that his office had made a list of 52 Iranian sites, representing the 52 hostages taken by Iran in 1979, which would be "VERY QUICK AND VERY HARD HITS,quot; in case of an Iranian attack.
In response, Mr. Rouhani wrote: "Those who refer to number 52 should also remember number 290,quot;.
Iran Air Flight 655, which Mr. Rouhani invoked with hashtag # IR655, had headed to Dubai from the port city of Bandar Abbas, on the Iranian side of the Persian Gulf. At the same time, on that July morning, the Vincennes, an American missile cruiser, was in combat with Iranian ships in the gulf.
The Navy said later that it confused the passenger plane, an Airbus A300, with a hostile F-14 fighter plane. The president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral William J. Crowe Jr., said the Iranian plane was flying at low altitude and did not respond to warnings or transmit radar signals that identified it as a civilian aircraft. The plane was shot down with an earth-air missile.
President Ronald Reagan issued a statement from Camp David, saying that the United States lamented the loss of life but defended the trial of the captain, Captain Will C. Rogers III. A later The Department of Defense investigation also supported his actions, although he said he was given inaccurate information as the plane approached. Investigators also criticized Iran for allowing the plane to fly into an active conflict zone.
In a strange turn, the following March, Captain Rogers' wife, Sharon Lee Rogers, was driving near a mall in San Diego when what was believed to be a pipe bomb exploded in his car. She escaped unharmed. Investigators initially believed it was an act of terrorism related to the role of Captain Rogers in the deaths, but then "ruled out,quot; the possibility, The Los Angeles Times reported.
Later, Captain Rogers received the Legion of Merit for his service in the Persian Gulf; An accompanying appointment praised the "dynamic leadership,quot; and the "logical judgment,quot; of the captain.
A December 1988 report by an international panel of aviation experts criticized the Navy for failing to implement procedures to keep civil aircraft away from combat zones. The United States then paid millions to settle a lawsuit that Iran filed on the matter in the International Court of Justice.
%MINIFYHTML03b866deb584d4c92b8d7a5451a3afd79%