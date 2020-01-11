Iranian jet accident has a mysterious historical parallel

Iran Air Flight 655, which Mr. Rouhani invoked with hashtag # IR655, had headed to Dubai from the port city of Bandar Abbas, on the Iranian side of the Persian Gulf. At the same time, on that July morning, the Vincennes, an American missile cruiser, was in combat with Iranian ships in the gulf.

The Navy said later that it confused the passenger plane, an Airbus A300, with a hostile F-14 fighter plane. The president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral William J. Crowe Jr., said the Iranian plane was flying at low altitude and did not respond to warnings or transmit radar signals that identified it as a civilian aircraft. The plane was shot down with an earth-air missile.

President Ronald Reagan issued a statement from Camp David, saying that the United States lamented the loss of life but defended the trial of the captain, Captain Will C. Rogers III. A later The Department of Defense investigation also supported his actions, although he said he was given inaccurate information as the plane approached. Investigators also criticized Iran for allowing the plane to fly into an active conflict zone.

In a strange turn, the following March, Captain Rogers' wife, Sharon Lee Rogers, was driving near a mall in San Diego when what was believed to be a pipe bomb exploded in his car. She escaped unharmed. Investigators initially believed it was an act of terrorism related to the role of Captain Rogers in the deaths, but then "ruled out,quot; the possibility, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Later, Captain Rogers received the Legion of Merit for his service in the Persian Gulf; An accompanying appointment praised the "dynamic leadership,quot; and the "logical judgment,quot; of the captain.

A December 1988 report by an international panel of aviation experts criticized the Navy for failing to implement procedures to keep civil aircraft away from combat zones. The United States then paid millions to settle a lawsuit that Iran filed on the matter in the International Court of Justice.