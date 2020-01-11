Iran says it "unintentionally shot down a plane: latest updates | News

After initially denying reports suggesting that it had caused the accident of a Ukrainian plane, Iran has acknowledged that it "involuntarily,quot; shot down the plane.

Saturday's announcement came a day after officials from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom said they believed the plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian missile.

Plus:

Ukraine international airlines flight PS752 bound for Kiev, it crashed minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday, killing the 176 people on board.

The accident occurred hours after Iran launched missile attacks against US forces in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Here are all the latest updates from Friday, January 11:

Iran's ambassador to the United Kingdom retracts statement on plane crash

Hamid Baeidinejad, Iran's ambassador to the United Kingdom, issued an apology after denying reports that his country could have been behind the demolition of the passenger plane.

"In my statement yesterday to the UK media, I transmitted the official findings of the responsible authorities in my country that the missile could not be fired and hit the Ukrainian plane in that period of time," said Baeidinejad. said in a tweet

"I apologize and I am sorry to have transmitted these erroneous findings."

The Ukrainian airline says the plane did not warn about the threat before the Iran accident

Ukraine International Airlines said its plane had not received any warning from Tehran airport about a possible threat before taking off.

In an informative session of its president and vice president, the airline also denied suggestions that the passenger plane had deviated from its normal course and said that Iranian authorities should have closed the airport.

Airplane confused with missile: Revolutionary Guard

Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, a The high-ranking commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the Iranian missile operator that shot down the passenger plane opened fire independently due to the "blocking,quot; of communications.

The operator had confused the Boeing 737 with a "cruise missile,quot; and only had ten seconds to decide whether to open fire or not, said Hajizadeh, the Aerospace Commander of the Guards, in televised comments.

Ukraine believes that Iran's plane investigation will be & # 39; objective and fast & # 39;

Ukraine said Iran had provided enough data, including videos and photographs to show that the investigation into the demolition of the passenger plane by Tehran will be objective and rapid.

The office of President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Tehran provided Ukrainian experts in Iran "with all the photos, videos and other materials,quot; linked to the investigation, "enough data to see that the investigation will be carried out objectively and quickly,quot; .

The IRGC commander accepts responsibility

A senior commander of the Islamic elite of Iran The Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it accepted full responsibility for the demolition of the Ukrainian plane.

"I take full responsibility and will obey whatever decision is made," Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said in statements broadcast on state television.

"I would rather die than witness such an incident."

Canadian Prime Minister says he wants a full investigation into the accident

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government was looking for a full investigation and full cooperation of the Iranian authorities.

In a statement issued by his office, Trudeau said Iran had recognized that the plane was shot down by its own armed forces.

"Our focus is still closure, accountability, transparency and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims. This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians mourn together," he said.

"We will continue to work with our partners around the world to ensure a thorough and thorough investigation, and the Canadian government looks forward to the full cooperation of the Iranian authorities."

Iran must apologize, compensate victims: Ukraine Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement that Ukraine expected from Iran "guarantees,quot; of a "full and open investigation, bringing those responsible to justice."

He added that Ukraine expected the "payment of compensation,quot; and "official apologies through diplomatic channels."

He also expressed the hope that the accident investigation will continue without delay. A team of Ukrainian researchers is in Iran.

"Our 45 specialists should have full access and cooperation to establish justice," he said.

The Ukrainian leader said he should make a phone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later in the day.

Click here to read previous updates.