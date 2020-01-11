In a shooting at a rare school in Mexico, a student kills a teacher and injures others

MEXICO CITY – An 11-year-old boy with two weapons opened fire at his private school in northern Mexico on Friday morning, killing a teacher and injuring at least six other people, before committing suicide, authorities said.

The injured included a teacher and five students, Adelaido Flores, a regional public security coordinator in the northern border state of Coahuila, said in an interview with Milenio TV.

Authorities said the boy had been a student of good behavior who scored well. But the governor of Coahuila, Miguel Ángel Riquelme, said at a press conference that the boy had given what now seems to be an ominous sign of his plan.

"He told some of his classmates that,quot; today is the day, "said the governor.

Shortly after the boy pronounced that phrase, the governor said, he asked permission to go to the bathroom. Fifteen minutes later, when the boy had not returned to class, the teacher went to look for him and found him coming out of the bathroom with two guns, Riquelme said.