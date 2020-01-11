In a shooting at a rare school in Mexico, a student kills a teacher and injures others

MEXICO CITY – An 11-year-old boy with two weapons opened fire at his private school in northern Mexico on Friday morning, killing a teacher and injuring at least six other people, before committing suicide, authorities said.
The injured included a teacher and five students, Adelaido Flores, a regional public security coordinator in the northern border state of Coahuila, said in an interview with Milenio TV.
Authorities said the boy had been a student of good behavior who scored well. But the governor of Coahuila, Miguel Ángel Riquelme, said at a press conference that the boy had given what now seems to be an ominous sign of his plan.
"He told some of his classmates that,quot; today is the day, "said the governor.
Shortly after the boy pronounced that phrase, the governor said, he asked permission to go to the bathroom. Fifteen minutes later, when the boy had not returned to class, the teacher went to look for him and found him coming out of the bathroom with two guns, Riquelme said.
The boy then opened fire, killing the teacher and injuring others, the governor said.
Mr. Riquelme speculated that the boy may have been influenced by a violent video game called Natural Selection. He had talked about it with other students, and on Friday he wore a shirt stamped with the name of the game.
"In fact, he had mentioned the video game, which I think he tried to recreate today," the governor said.
The game's website describes its latest iteration, Natural Selection 2, as "an immersive and multiplayer shooting game that confronts aliens against humans in a strategic and action-packed fight for survival." The game is manufactured by Unknown Worlds, a company based in San Francisco.
Unknown Worlds did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Jorge Zermeño, the mayor of the city of Torreón, where the shooting occurred, told reporters that the boy lived with his grandmother but suffered "some family problems."
While investigators invaded the school on Friday morning, officials offered no further information about the circumstances or the possible reason.
While Mexico has suffered endemic violence for years, school shootings are extremely rare.
In January 2017, a 15-year-old boy opened fire at a school in the northern city of Monterrey, injuring a teacher and several students, before shooting himself. The boy died later in the hospital, and the teacher died of his injuries two months later.
In May 2014, a 15-year-old boy shot a 13-year-old classmate in a classroom at his school in the State of Mexico. The victim died of his injuries the next day.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who recently completed his first year in office, has struggled to articulate a coherent strategy to fight crime and has failed to curb the spiral of violence driven by organized crime groups.
He took office in December 2018 with the promise of eliminating the military from the streets in the fight against drug trafficking organizations and instead addressing the roots of crime by addressing poverty through social development and investment programs, a strategy referred to as "hugs, don't bullets." "
But in the first 11 months of last year, there were more than 31,000 homicides, and some experts predict that the year-end total would set a record.