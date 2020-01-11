Images of Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary's fight released

We all know that things got warm between Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary earlier this week. Everything was captured on Azriel's Instagram Live, and viewers could see the two ladies arguing. However, when things got physical, the phone went down and we could only hear the fight.

TMZ I got pictures of the real fight, and let's say these women didn't hold back with their punches.

In the clip, you can see that the fight took place in the hall of the Trump Tower in Chicago, since both ladies were present in the condominium of R. Kelly. There were several people there who tried to prevent the ladies from fighting, but they definitely came by blows.

Like us previously Joycelyn was reportedly charged after the altercation and Azriel has reunited with her family.

According to TMZ, work is already underway on another project, and this time, images of this incident will be included in a project entitled "Precedents,quot; that is currently in progress. It will be reportedly produced by Shabazz of The Asis Entertainment Network and, according to reports, will present interviews with Azriel, his family and some of Kelly's friends and family.

As we mentioned before, during the altercation, Azriel alleged several times that Joycelyn slept with her when she was a minor.

All this falls shortly after Lifetime premiered "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning,quot;, following up on its hit series "Surviving R. Kelly,quot;.

Watch the full clip below:

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/01/11/r-kelly-girlfriend-full-fight-video-azriel-clary-joycelyn-savage/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94