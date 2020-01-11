How the biggest loser has changed by 2020

The big loser He is back, but has made some changes before his return.

The reality show, which rewards the contestant who has lost more weight in the end, has faced some controversy in the past since his methods have been criticized, especially because some have struggled after the program to maintain their weight loss.

Host Bob harper and trainers Erica Lugo Y Steve Cook joined SVP of USA Network of the alternative series Heather Olander In the appearance of NBCU & # 39; s TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour to talk about the new iteration of the program, which has made some changes to address some of the criticisms of the previous version of the program, which was originally broadcast on NBC 2004 to 2016.

Olander said the chain took a look at the program's format to make sure it was "a reflection of today's health and fitness," since the original program was conceived 15 years ago, and 2020 is a very different time.