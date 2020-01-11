How the biggest loser has changed by 2020

The big loser He is back, but has made some changes before his return.
The reality show, which rewards the contestant who has lost more weight in the end, has faced some controversy in the past since his methods have been criticized, especially because some have struggled after the program to maintain their weight loss.
Host Bob harper and trainers Erica Lugo Y Steve Cook joined SVP of USA Network of the alternative series Heather Olander In the appearance of NBCU & # 39; s TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour to talk about the new iteration of the program, which has made some changes to address some of the criticisms of the previous version of the program, which was originally broadcast on NBC 2004 to 2016.
Olander said the chain took a look at the program's format to make sure it was "a reflection of today's health and fitness," since the original program was conceived 15 years ago, and 2020 is a very different time.
First, the removal process has changed. Instead of a series of votes, the person who loses the least amount of weight will be eliminated.
Olander said they analyzed the competition element of the program and decided that it was "only part of the show's narration."
"It is a motivating factor for the contestants, but it is also part of its history and its transformation, more or less, the failures and successes we saw this season impacted, you know who they were from the beginning of the show to the end."
Another important change, which is a response to the problem of contestants fighting after the show, is that there is now a focus on an improved "aftercare package,quot;, which will give even early eliminated contestants the tools to continue a "style of healthy life. " That aftercare package includes a gym membership, a nutritionist and guidance for a support group.
Bob Harper acknowledged that the easiest part of the process is the weight loss itself, and the hardest part is keeping the weight down because "you have to divorce everything you did in your past that took you there." The new version of the program is trying to approach weight loss from all levels.
"We want to give them everything they can use to succeed. We want them to succeed, because it is very difficult," he said.
Lugo herself lost 160 pounds and is now a coach in the program.
"It's something we have to make that decision day after day, and I really feel we teach them the tools to avoid it in the long term," he said.
The hope is to focus more on weight loss and health rather than just weight loss alone.
"For these contestants in the program, they mainly went to the program because they wanted to live a longer life," said Olander. "They spoke unanimously about the health problems they are having due to the weight and beyond that, the message on the program is yes, being thin is great and fit in tight jeans, if that is what you want, it is fabulous, but that it's not the end, everything will be everything. It's not about getting fit at all costs. "
The big loser premiere on January 28 on the USA Network.
